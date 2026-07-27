Support 4-H youth at the 2026 Junior Livestock Sale

See the excitement for yourself Friday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m.

The 2026 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo is in full swing, and one must-see event on the schedule is the Junior Livestock Sale, where local 4-H participants sell their beef, swine, sheep, poultry, goats and rabbits to the highest bidder.

For more than 60 years, the Livestock Sale has been an investment in the youth of the community and the future of agriculture. Bring the whole family to the Fair at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, for this year’s exciting sale and more family fun.

The 4-H program, which culminates in the annual Livestock Sale, teaches youth valuable leadership skills. Each bid directly supports the exhibitors selling their livestock and promotes the future of agriculture through funding scholarships.

Register in person at the Livestock Sale to bid on and buy premium livestock. There is no online auction this year. In 2025, the Junior Livestock Sale generated a total of $601,087 thanks to generous buyers who participated.

Visit the Fair & Rodeo website for a full schedule and to plan your family’s unforgettable experience.