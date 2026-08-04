Mechasys and Maine Technical Source Partner to Bring Projected Reality Layouts to Northeastern U.S.Construction Projects

The Mechasys XR Projector system, featuring its patented 1:1 scale laser projection technology that displays precise building blueprints directly onto jobsite surfaces. A close-up view of the Mechasys laser layout system featured at the Maine Technical Source exhibition, highlighting modern tech designed for construction accuracy. Members of the Maine Technical Source and Mechasys teams assemble at their joint booth, featuring the Mechasys laser layout tool.

Mechasys partners with Maine Technical Source to bring the XR Projector system and 1:1 projected reality layout tech to Northeastern U.S. construction.

In today's fast-paced commercial construction landscape, layout accuracy is the foundation of a project's profitability.” — Darcy Shunk, Vice President of Sales - North America at Mechasys

YARMOUTH, ME, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mechasys, a global pioneer in Projected Reality (PR) solutions for the construction and manufacturing sectors, is proud to announce a strategic distribution partnership with Maine Technical Source (MTS), the premier provider of geomatics, measurement, and layout technology across the Northeastern U.S.. Under this new agreement, MTS becomes an authorized distributor of the Mechasys XR Projector system, introducing next-generation layout automation to building and layout professionals across the region.

The XR Projector redefines how on-site layouts are executed, allowing commercial contractors to move completely beyond traditional tape measures, chalk lines, and manual string setups. By projecting full-scale 1:1 BIM and CAD designs directly onto floors, walls, and ceilings with millimeter accuracy, the patented system acts as a bridge between digital design files and active physical jobsites. This streamlined approach minimizes human error, reduces rework, and significantly shortens project timelines.

This partnership arrives at a time of critical labor shortages and rising material costs, where construction teams are pressured to build faster and more efficiently. By combining Mechasys' innovative projected reality tech with MTS's deep local presence, regional contractors now gain local access to a tool that maximizes productivity and simplifies cross-trade coordination on complex sites.

"In today's fast-paced commercial construction landscape, layout accuracy is the foundation of a project's profitability", said Darcy Shunk, Vice President of Sales - North America at Mechasys. "Maine Technical Source has spent over half a century building a legendary reputation as the trusted geomatics and layout partner for contractors and surveyors throughout New England. Their deep technical expertise, robust training programs, and unparalleled customer service make them the perfect ally to bring our Projected Reality technology to the Northeast."

"At MTS, our core mission has always been to arm our customers with the most reliable, cutting-edge positioning solutions on the market," said Stuart MacDonald at Maine Technical Source. "As our customers look for ways to accelerate their field workflows without sacrificing precision, the Mechasys XR Projector is a perfect fit for our portfolio. We are thrilled to partner with Mechasys and bring this game-changing projection technology to jobsites across the Northeastern U.S.."

The distribution partnership is effective immediately. Maine Technical Source is the main point of contact for sales, certified service, calibrations, and on-site field demonstrations for the Mechasys XR Projector across its entire territory.



For more information, product demonstrations and to stay updated on developments regarding this partnership, please contact:

- Mechasys, Darcy Shunk, Vice President of Sales - North America: darcy.shunk@mechasys.ca / https://www.mechasys.ca/

- Maine Technical Source, Matt Brown, Reality Capture Director: mbrown@mainetechnical.com / https://www.mainetechnical.com/



About Maine Technical Source

Since 1974, Maine Technical Source (MTS) has been a trusted provider of technology, equipment, and field solutions for surveying, construction, GIS, reality capture, and sUAS/drone applications. With four locations serving customers across New England and New York, MTS delivers industry-leading measurement tools, field supplies, software, training, and expert repair services backed by knowledgeable, responsive support and partnerships with more than 35 leading manufacturers. Whether in the field or the office, MTS is committed to helping professionals work smarter by supplying the right solutions for every job.

To learn more, visit: https://www.mainetechnical.com/



About Mechasys

Mechasys is an international technology company that develops projected reality solutions for the construction and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to democratize precision by making it accessible to every industrial worker through simple, reliable, and high-performance tools. We design and manufacture the XR Projector, a patented laser projection system capable of displaying blueprints at true 1:1 scale with millimetric accuracy on any surface and in any jobsite environment.

To learn more, visit: https://www.mechasys.ca/

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