Mechasys and Site Precision Partner to Drive Projected Reality Across Michigan and the Midwest

The Mechasys XR Projector system, featuring its patented 1:1 scale laser projection technology that displays precise building blueprints directly onto jobsite surfaces. Innovation in action. The Site Precision team gets a firsthand look at the Mechasys XR Projector, bringing 1/16"-accurate, full-scale blueprints straight to the jobsite floor. Ready to ditch the tape measure? Site Precision is now officially booking regional demonstrations for the Mechasys XR Projector across Michigan and the Midwest. Experience 1/8th-inch blueprint precision on your own jobsite.

Strategic partnership expands Mechasys' 1:1 blueprint projection technology to Midwest jobsites via Site Precision’s expert distribution network.

In a highly competitive construction market, delivering precision quickly is the absolute funnel for a project's profitability,” — Rich Hilliker, Director of Sales - Americas at Mechasys

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mechasys, a global technology company pioneering Projected Reality solutions for the construction and manufacturing industries, is pleased to announce a strategic distribution partnership with Site Precision, a premier provider of advanced building construction layout technology in the Michigan and the broader Midwest. This collaboration designates Site Precision as an authorized dealer of Mechasys' innovative XR Projector system, expanding cutting-edge layout automation across regional jobsites.

Thanks to the XR Projector, contractors and installers can completely bypass traditional tape and string line processes. The patented system functions by projecting full-scale 1:1 BIM and CAD blueprints directly onto active construction surfaces, including floors, walls, and ceilings, with unmatched millimeter precision. By integrating design data directly into a single, intuitive on-site workflow, this technology dramatically accelerates timeline execution while eliminating expensive errors.

The strategic partnership meets a critical demand in today’s modern construction climate. Contractors face intense pressure to deliver high-quality work within tight schedules while grappling with an acute shortage of skilled labor. By establishing the XR Projector alongside Site Precision’s deeply entrenched local sales, service, and field calibration network, Midwest contractors can now instantly improve productivity with better coordination across multiple trades.

"In a highly competitive construction market, delivering precision quickly is the absolute funnel for a project's profitability," explained Rich Hilliker, Director of Sales - Americas at Mechasys. "Site Precision has spent over two decades serving as the trusted, go-to layout expert for vertical construction trades across their territory. Their exceptional dedication to hands-on customer support, on-site training, and geomatics expertise, make them the ideal partner to propel the next generation of layout automation."

"Partnering with Mechasys is a natural evolution in our mission to bring the market's most advanced, high-value positioning tools straight to our customers," said Mario DiCesare, Co-Founder of Site Precision. "Our clients constantly push for faster, simpler ways to translate CAD designs to field operations without compounding manual errors. The XR Projector answers that exact demand. We are incredibly excited to welcome Mechasys to the family and deliver this game-changing technology to job sites across our region."

The distribution agreement takes effect immediately, with Site Precision fully equipped to sell, service, calibrate, and provide expert field demonstrations for the Mechasys XR Projector across Michigan and the Midwest.



For more information and to stay updated on developments regarding this partnership, please contact:

- Site Precision, Sales & Support Team : info@siteprecisioninc.com / https://siteprecisioninc.com/

- Mechasys, Rich Hilliker, Director of Sales - Americas : rich.hilliker@mechasys.ca / www.mechasys.ca



About Site Precision

Founded in 2001, Site Precision is a premier market leader specializing in advanced layout technology and precision solutions for building vertical construction trades. Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the company serves as an authorized dealer for industry-leading structural brands, offering an all-in-one approach that includes equipment sales, certified calibrations, instrument repair, and comprehensive AutoCAD field training. Known for outstanding customer service and deep trade expertise, Site Precision ensures regional concrete, MEP, and general contractors achieve absolute precision in every project.

To learn more, visit: https://siteprecisioninc.com/

About Mechasys

Mechasys is an international technology company that develops projected reality solutions for the construction and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to democratize precision by making it accessible to every industrial worker through simple, reliable, and high-performance tools. We design and manufacture the XR Projector, a patented laser projection system capable of displaying blueprints at true 1:1 scale with millimetric accuracy on any surface and in any jobsite environment.

To learn more, visit: www.mechasys.ca.

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