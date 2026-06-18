Mechasys Expands European Footprint, Partnering with Blinken to Propel Projected Reality Across the Sweden Construction

The Mechasys XR Projector system, featuring its patented 1:1 scale laser projection technology that displays precise building blueprints directly onto jobsite surfaces. The team uses the XR Projector system to display BIM models directly onto the floor at a 1:1 scale, ensuring millimetric layout accuracy and eliminating costly errors before construction even begins. Blinken will now be a distributor for the XR Projector system, allowing us to bring high-precision layout automation to job sites across Sweden.

Mechasys partners with Blinken to distribute its 1:1 scale XR Projector in Sweden, bringing rapid, error-free BIM blueprint projection to construction sites.

In a high-pressure construction market where labor scarcity meets demanding tolerances, layout precision can make or break a project's profitability.” — Christophe Roy, GM – EMEA at Mechasys

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mechasys, a leading international technology company pioneering Projected Reality solutions for the construction and manufacturing industries, is pleased to announce a strategic distribution partnership with Blinken, a premier Sweden provider of advanced measuring instruments, positioning solutions, and laser technology. This collaboration positions Blinken as an authorized distributor of Mechasys’ innovative XR Projector system, effectively bringing high-precision layout automation to construction job sites across Sweden.

The XR Projector is Mechasys’ patented laser projection system, designed to display BIM and CAD blueprints at a true 1:1 scale directly onto floors, walls, and ceilings. Operating with millimetric accuracy, this cutting-edge tool fundamentally simplifies the layout process. By bringing all necessary design information directly onto the field in a single glance, the technology eliminates traditional layout errors, minimizes costly reworks, and accelerates project timelines significantly.

This strategic alignment addresses a critical turning point in the European construction sector, which is digitizing at a rapid pace while simultaneously grappling with tight deadlines and skilled labor shortages. The XR Projector counters these labor challenges by democratizing precision on-site. It enables field workers of varying skill levels to execute complex designs with total confidence, transforming standard layout workflows into a rapid, error-free digital process.

"In a high-pressure construction market where labor scarcity meets demanding tolerances, layout precision can make or break a project's profitability." said Christophe Roy, GM – EMEA at Mechasys. "Blinken’s deep geomatics expertise, combined with their robust, multi-decade presence across Sweden, makes them the ideal strategic partner. Together, we are bridging the gap between digital models and physical reality, giving local layout professionals unmatched speed and precision on the ground."

"Partnering with Mechasys is a natural evolution in our ongoing mission to provide the market with advanced, high-value positioning tools." said Peter Fahar, CEO of Blinken. "Our clients are constantly asking for innovative solutions to streamline site workflows and optimize accuracy. The XR Projector fills that exact demand, letting designs literally come to life on-site. We are incredibly proud to welcome Mechasys to our portfolio and to deliver this transformative technology to construction teams throughout Sweden."

The distribution agreement takes effect immediately, with Blinken initiating deployment and localized technical support for the XR Projector across the region.



For more information and to stay updated on developments regarding this partnership, please contact:

- Blinken, Sales & Support Team : info@blinken.eu / https://www.blinken.eu/

- Mechasys, Christophe Roy, General Manager - EMEA : christophe.roy@mechasys.ca / https://www.mechasys.ca/



About Blinken

Founded in 2012, Blinken is a highly respected sales and distribution company specializing in premium measuring instruments, positioning solutions, and consumables for the building, surveying, and construction industries. Part of the global industrial group Lifco AB, Blinken operates in Sweden, offering an extensive portfolio that spans high-end GNSS receivers, total stations, construction lasers, and machine control systems. Known for its exceptional technical support and expertise, Blinken is dedicated to driving workflow optimization and productivity for field professionals throughout Scandinavia.

To learn more about our solutions, visit www.blinken.eu.

About Mechasys

Mechasys is an international technology company that develops projected reality solutions for the construction and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to democratize precision by making it accessible to every industrial worker through simple, reliable, and high-performance tools. We design and manufacture the XR Projector, a robotic laser projector capable of displaying blueprints at a true 1:1 scale with millimetric accuracy, on any surface and in any environment.

To learn more about our solutions, visit www.mechasys.ca.

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