Logistics Plus Celebrates 30 Years as a Global Leader in Supply Chain Solutions
Erie, PA-based company marks three decades of growth from a single purchase order to nearly $1 billion in revenue and operations in 55+ countries.
Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Jim Berlin with a $120,000 GE Transportation Systems (GETS) purchase order and a small but determined team, Logistics Plus has grown into a nearly $1 billion enterprise with nearly 2,000 employees and a comprehensive portfolio of solutions including transportation management, warehousing and fulfillment, project logistics, international freight forwarding, and proprietary technology solutions.
"Thirty years ago, we started on a prayer," said Berlin, who serves today as Founder and Chairman. "We had great people, a passion for doing things right, and the belief that a small company in Erie could compete anywhere in the world. What this company has become is a testament to every person who has been part of it."
Headquartered at Union Station in downtown Erie — a historic landmark that Logistics Plus helped rescue and renovate — the company has remained deeply rooted in its home community while building a truly global footprint. With offices and operations across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and beyond, Logistics Plus serves customers ranging from emerging businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across virtually every industry.
In May 2026, Logistics Plus announced the promotion of Yuriy Ostapyak to Chief Executive Officer, marking a natural evolution of company leadership after two decades of partnership with Berlin.
"Jim built something rare," said Ostapyak. "Not just a successful company, but a culture, a standard, and a genuine passion for excellence that you feel the moment you walk in the door. As we look ahead, we carry that same foundation and those same values into everything that comes next. We are equally excited about what the next 30 years will bring."
The anniversary milestone coincides with a period of significant momentum for Logistics Plus. The company was recently ranked among the Armstrong & Associates Top 50 Domestic Transportation Managers, recognized by Transport Topics as a top 3PL, warehousing firm, and freight broker, and featured on the cover of MBA Business Magazine. Logistics Plus has also earned Great Place to Work® certification for nine consecutive years and holds SOC 2 Type II certification for its customer-facing technology platforms.
To mark the occasion, Logistics Plus has launched a dedicated 30th anniversary page at logisticsplus.com/30years, featuring a commemorative video, company milestones, and a tribute to the people and partners who have been part of the journey. The company will also host an employee celebration event on August 22 in Erie.
"This milestone belongs to our team and to the customers and partners who have trusted us for decades," said Scott Frederick, Chief Marketing Officer. "We are proud of everything we have created here together, and now we are built for what's next."
About Logistics Plus, Inc.
Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plus® delivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's 1,800+ employees bring its trademark Passion for Excellence™ to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.
Scott Frederick
Logistics Plus, Inc.
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Logistics Plus - Celebrating 30 Years
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