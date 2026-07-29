Logistics Plus Selected as a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics for a Fifth Year

IL Top 100 3PL 2026 IL July 2026 Spread

The annual lists recognized the top third-party logistics providers deemed the best of the best by Inbound Logistics editors.

We recognize the innovators who provide real-world value, drive headline-worthy performance, and keep their customers ahead of the curve” — Felicia Stratten

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, today announced that it has been selected as a 2026 Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, a leading supply chain and logistics industry publication.It's the fifth consecutive year that Logistics Plus has been named to the list. The Top 100 list appears in the July 2026 edition of Inbound Logistics and across all content platforms, including magazine, digital, web, and app.View the digital edition at https://magazine.inboundlogistics.com/view/902365272/ "This year, the competition was fiercer than ever. Hundreds of 3PLs stepped up to showcase how they navigate today's supply chain landscape," said Felicia Stratten, Editor, Inbound Logistics. "Our editorial selection team looked past mere size to focus on true industry leadership. We recognize the innovators who provide real-world value, drive headline-worthy performance, and keep their customers ahead of the curve."Earlier this year, both Transport Topics and Armstrong & Associates named Logistics Plus to their respective Top 100 3PL lists. Inbound Logistics also named Logistics Plus a Top 100 Technology Provider and a G75 Green Supply Chain Partner.Logistics Plus CEO Yuriy Ostpayk also provides a Thought Leader content piece in the magazine alongside a Logistics Plus advertisement.About Inbound LogisticsInbound Logistics (IL) is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply with demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven enterprise practices is available at inboundlogistics.com.About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plusdelivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's 1,800+ employees bring its trademark Passion for Excellence™ to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ recognized as a Great Place to Workand a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

Logistics Plus - Built For What's Next

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