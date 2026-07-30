Logistics Plus Named a 2026 "Greatest Places to Intern in PA" by the Pennsylvania Chamber Foundation
Erie-based global logistics leader recognized among top Pennsylvania employers for its internship program.
The award celebrates employers that invest in mentorship, professional development, and hands-on learning — helping prepare students for successful careers while strengthening Pennsylvania's future workforce. Logistics Plus joins a distinguished group of Pennsylvania employers receiving the honor this year.
"Our interns bring energy, curiosity, and fresh perspective to our teams every day, and we are committed to giving them real responsibility, meaningful mentorship, and the hands-on experience that launches great careers," said Adrienne Sanders, Human Resources Manager of Logistics Plus.
Yuriy Ostapyak, CEO of Logistics Plus, added, "We are honored to be named as one of the greatest places to intern in Pennsylvania. I myself started with LP as an intern twenty years ago, and couldn't be more proud of this recognition. Investing in the next generation of talent is not only good for these students, it's also good for Erie, for Pennsylvania, and for the future of our industry."
Headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, Logistics Plus built its nearly three-decades-long internship program to give students practical exposure to global logistics operations, technology, sales, marketing, finance, human resources, and more. Interns work alongside experienced professionals on real projects, gaining the skills and confidence that help translate classroom learning into career readiness.
Logistics Plus representatives will be in Harrisburg this week to accept the recognition during a celebration of National Intern Day on Thursday, July 30, 2026. The day includes a luncheon at the Pennsylvania Chamber offices, followed by a press conference in the Main Capitol Rotunda featuring remarks from PA Chamber representatives, Auditor General Tim DeFoor, members of the Shapiro administration, employers, and interns. The event highlights the critical role internships play in Pennsylvania's continued economic success.
The "Greatest Places to Intern in PA" program is part of the Pennsylvania Chamber Foundation's broader workforce development strategy, which emphasizes expanding access to paid internships to build a skilled talent pipeline and encourage graduates to build their futures in Pennsylvania.
Visit logisticsplus.com/careers to learn more about Logistics Plus internships and opportunities.
About the PA Chamber of Business and Industry
The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry was founded in 1916 by a group of more than 100 influential business leaders from across the Commonwealth who recognized the need for a unified voice for business in the halls of the state Capitol. Headquartered in Harrisburg and with staff in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley and Hazleton, today's PA Chamber is the largest broad-based business association in Pennsylvania. Our membership comprises more than 12,000 member businesses of all sizes and industry sectors throughout the state—from sole proprietors to Fortune 100 companies—representing nearly 50 percent of the private workforce in the Commonwealth. Learn more at pachamber.org.
About Logistics Plus, Inc.
Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plus® delivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's 1,800+ employees bring its trademark Passion for Excellence™ to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.
Scott Frederick
Logistics Plus, Inc.
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