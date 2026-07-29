20th Circuit JNC recommends judicial candidates

The 20th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission sent the following lists of names to the governor for his consideration in filling two circuit court vacancies resulting from the retirement of Judge Ramiro Mañalich and the passing of Judge Scott Carlin. Nominees to replace Judge Carlin include: Nominees to replace Judge Manalich include:

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