Maria C. Gonzalez begins term as FFLA president

Maria C. Gonzalez

Hollywood attorney Maria C. Gonzalez began a one-year term as president of FFLA (Funding Florida Legal Aid) on July 1, assuming leadership of the statewide charitable organization that helps fund civil legal aid and expand access to justice for low-income Floridians.

Gonzalez is managing partner at the Law Offices of Maria C. Gonzalez, P.A., where she focuses on marital and family law and guardianship matters. She is a past-chair and current trustee of The Florida Bar Family Law Section.

A graduate of Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law, Gonzalez is a board certified marital and family law specialist by The Florida Bar and is a Florida Supreme Court certified family law mediator and a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (Florida Chapter). She is a frequent author and speaker on all topics in marital and family law.

Gonzalez was appointed by The Florida Bar to the board of directors of The Florida Bar Foundation (now FFLA) in 2018. She has served in various leadership roles, including as president of First Family Law American Inn of Court and president of the Florida Chapter of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts. She also served on the Supreme Court’s Commission on Professionalism and Civility.

She was honored with the Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law Alumni of the Year award in 2026. In 2023, she received FFLA’s President’s Award for Excellence and the Family Law Section’s Visionary Award. In 2016, she received the Honorable Hugh E. Stearns Community Service Award from the FLAFCC.

Gonzalez is an FFLA fellow and member of its Legacy for Justice.