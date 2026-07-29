Cooley professor premieres documentary musical exploring landmark Warren Court decisions

Joseline Jean-Louis Hardrick wrote, produced, and hosted the film as part of her continuing effort to make legal education more engaging and accessible through creative media

Cooley Law School Professor Joseline Jean-Louis Hardrick, left, is pictured with Cooley Law School faculty, alumni, and students who participated in or attended the premiere of her documentary, “If These Walls Could Talk.” Pictured (left to right): Hardrick; John Johnson, 3L student; Laura Russoniello, Cooley graduate, and Professor Jim Hicks.

Cooley Law School Professor Joseline Jean-Louis Hardrick recently premiered, “If These Headlines Could Talk,” an original historical documentary musical that brings the landmark decisions of the Warren Court to life through storytelling, music, archival materials, and legal history.

Cooley Law School Professor Joseline Jean-Louis Hardrick recently premiered, “If These Headlines Could Talk,” an original historical documentary musical that brings the landmark decisions of the Warren Court to life through storytelling, music, archival materials, and legal history.

The film is a sequel to “If These Mugshots Could Talk,” and examines one of the most transformative eras in American constitutional law. From 1953 to 1969, Earl Warren served as Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, the Court issued landmark decisions that expanded civil rights, civil liberties, and the rights of criminal defendants.

Hardrick wrote, produced, and hosted the film as part of her continuing effort to make legal education more engaging and accessible through creative media. The documentary combines historical narration, original music, dramatic performances, and archival imagery to present constitutional law in a format designed to reach both legal and general audiences.

Rather than focusing solely on Supreme Court opinions, Hardrick’s documentary highlights the lawyers, litigants, journalists, and ordinary people whose lives shaped – and were shaped by – the Court's decisions on criminal procedure, privacy, civil rights, and the Constitution.

“This project asks a simple question: ‘Who tells the story of the law?’” said Hardrick. “We know the names of the justices, but behind every landmark case are courageous individuals willing to challenge the status quo. Their stories deserve to be heard.”

The premiere brought together members of the Cooley Law School community, including faculty, alumni, students, judges, and legal professionals, for an evening celebrating the intersection of law, history, and the arts.

A recording of the premiere can be viewed on YouTube.