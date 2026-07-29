Route CC in Scott County Closed for Pavement Repairs
SIKESTON— Route CC in Scott County will be closed while Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.
This section of roadway is located from Route W to Route 91 near Oran, Missouri.
Weather permitting, work will take place from Monday, Aug. 3 through Thursday, Aug. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
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