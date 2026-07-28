Overnight ramp closure from NB I-35 to MO-92 for pavement repair, July 29

CLAY COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will CLOSE the on ramp from northbound Interstate 35 to Missouri Highway 92, evening and overnight on Wednesday, July 29 from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. for pavement repair operations. Please seek an alternative route. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can also be short-term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris form the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org.kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for workzone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).