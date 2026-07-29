Route HH in Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties Reduced for Pavement Repairs

SIKESTON— Route HH in Dunklin and Pemiscot counties will be reduced while Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Route 153 in Dunklin County to Route EE in Pemiscot County.

Weather permitting, work will take place from Thursday, July 30 through Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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