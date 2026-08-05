Ohmyhome Property Management Appointed Managing Agent for Sim Lim Square

Sim Lim Square at 1 Rochor Canal Road, Singapore. PHOTO: Ohmyhome Simple App, Ohmyhome Property Management's digital estate management platform. PHOTO: Ohmyhome

The appointment expands OPM’s commercial portfolio and brings its tech-powered management approach to a longstanding IT and electronics landmark.

Sim Lim Square is an important part of Singapore's commercial landscape. We value the trust placed in OPM to manage its operations with care, discipline and accountability.” — Rhonda Wong, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Ohmyhome

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ohmyhome Property Management (OPM), the property management arm of Ohmyhome , has been appointed as the managing agent for Sim Lim Square by the mall’s Management Corporation Strata Title (MCST).OPM officially took over operations on 1 August 2026, adding Sim Lim Square to its existing portfolio of more than 10,000 managed units across strata-titled developments, malls and other establishments islandwide.Located at 1 Rochor Canal Road, Sim Lim Square opened in 1987 and comprises 492 strata-titled commercial units across six above-ground storeys and two basement levels. The commercial development serves a diverse community of unit owners, retailers, service providers and visitors. It remains one of Singapore’s most recognisable IT and electronics destinations, where customers can find computers, cameras, audio equipment and related services.To support the day-to-day needs of this diverse commercial community, OPM’s estate management team now oversees the mall’s property operations. Its responsibilities include managing the property’s facilities, maintenance, vendors and security, as well as handling financial administration, regulatory compliance and communication with the council and other stakeholders.These functions are supported by Simple App, OPM’s proprietary digital estate management platform. Service requests and maintenance matters at Sim Lim Square can be submitted and tracked digitally, while financial reporting, vendor approvals and compliance records are managed through centralised workflows.Together, these digital workflows give OPM’s estate management team and Sim Lim Square’s council greater visibility into ongoing matters across the property, supporting clearer coordination and more responsive management.Sim Lim Square joins OPM’s extensive portfolio of commercial and residential properties, which includes King Albert Park Mall, Affinity at Serangoon, eCO, Parkview Apartments and Signature at Yishun, among others. The appointment further reinforces OPM’s position as an established managing agent in Singapore.About OhmyhomeOhmyhome is a one-stop property technology platform that empowers customers throughout their property journey, offering brokerage, mortgage advisory, legal services, home renovation and property management services. Serving customers across Singapore and Malaysia, Ohmyhome is committed to making property transactions simple, transparent and affordable through a seamless combination of technology and trusted professional services.

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