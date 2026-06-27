Ohmyhome Announces Strategic Restructuring to Privatise Core Real Estate Business

Ohmyhome's CEO Rhonda Wong (left) and Co-Founder Race Wong (right). PHOTO: Ohmyhome

Leadership, day-to-day operations and client commitments remain entirely unchanged.

Nothing changes in terms of who we are, what we do, or how we serve our clients” — Rhonda Wong, Co-Founder and CEO, Ohmyhome

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ohmyhome today announced a strategic corporate restructuring aimed at privatising its core property business. This move follows an official disclosure filed on 18 June 2026 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by the US-listed entity, Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH).Ohmyhome’s comprehensive real estate brokerage and property-related services will transition out of the US public markets to operate as a privately held entity. The move separates the core regional property platform from the US-listed corporate shell, allowing the property business to optimise its capital structure and focus on long-term growth in Singapore.Ohmyhome’s founders, Rhonda Wong and Race Wong are taking the core real estate business fully private, separating the regional property platform from the US public market to optimise its capital structure and focus on long-term growth.The transaction is a reorganisation of the Group's corporate architecture. There will be no change to Ohmyhome's leadership team, day-to-day business operations, service offerings, or strategic direction. Customers, partners, and employees can be assured that the business they know continues without interruption.“This restructuring reflects our commitment to building a more agile and resilient organisation. The privatisation of Ohmyhome Pte Ltd is a natural next step in our corporate evolution - one that enhances operational clarity while preserving everything our customers, partners, and team value about Ohmyhome. Nothing changes in terms of who we are, what we do, or how we serve our clients,” Rhonda Wong, Co-Founder and CEO, OhmyhomeBusiness as usual for core real estate operationsThe privatisation process has been structured to ensure zero disruption to local operations in Singapore and Malaysia, where majority of its businesses reside. Ohmyhome Pte Ltd and its regional subsidiaries will continue providing its full, award-winning suite of property services across Singapore, including:• Property brokerage and agent services.• Property management and technology solutions.• Renovation and home improvement services.• Mortgage and legal referral operations.Ohmyhome Pte Ltd will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary within the restructured Group. The privatisation process is being conducted in full compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and corporate governance standards.This transaction represents a deliberate and orderly corporate restructuring designed to streamline the Group's legal structure and operational governance.Ohmyhome remains committed to its vision to be the most trusted and comprehensive property solution for everyone. The Company looks forward to continuing to serve its clients with the same dedication and standard of service.ENDAbout OhmyhomeOhmyhome is Singapore's trusted one-stop property solutions company, helping homeowners through every stage of their property journey. Its integrated services include property brokerage, renovation and interior design, and property management, supported by technology and a customer-first approach. Since its founding, Ohmyhome has served tens of thousands of homeowners by making property transactions and home ownership simpler, more transparent, and more convenient.

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