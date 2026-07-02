Ohmyhome Partners with Chester Properties to Expand Property Transaction Services Across Malaysia

Ohmyhome Group CEO Rhonda Wong with Chester Properties' Founder Dato Howard Chew and his leadership team. PHOTO: Ohmyhome

New partnership with Chester Properties extends Ohmyhome's reach beyond Kuala Lumpur to multiple Malaysian states.

This partnership gives our customers in Singapore & Malaysia a trusted way to buy, sell and invest in Malaysian real estate with the same confidence & quality of service they've come to expect from us” — Rhonda Wong, CoFounder and Group CEO of Ohmyhome

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ohmyhome , the one-stop property technology platform serving Singapore and Malaysia, today announced a strategic partnership with Chester Properties to significantly expand its property transaction services across Malaysia.The partnership enables Ohmyhome customers in both Singapore and Malaysia to seamlessly buy, sell and rent properties throughout Malaysia through a trusted nationwide network of real estate professionals.Previously, Ohmyhome's Malaysian operations were focused primarily on the Klang Valley, where the company built a strong reputation for combining technology with high-quality, customer-centric property services. Through this collaboration with Chester Properties, Ohmyhome is now able to extend its reach well beyond Kuala Lumpur, providing customers with access to property opportunities across multiple states.Founded in 2010, Chester Properties has grown into one of Malaysia's most established real estate agencies, operating a network of 17 real estate advisors, 516 real estate negotiators and more than 4,000 agents across 15 branches in Klang Valley, Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak. The extensive network strengthens Ohmyhome's ability to support customers looking to transact anywhere in Malaysia while maintaining the high service standards both companies are known for."This partnership marks an exciting milestone in our Malaysia growth journey," said Rhonda Wong, CoFounder and Group CEO of Ohmyhome."Our customers are increasingly looking beyond Kuala Lumpur when considering investment, relocation or retirement opportunities in Malaysia. By partnering with Chester Properties, we can now offer them trusted, professional support across much of the country while continuing to deliver the seamless digital experience that Ohmyhome is known for."Dato' Howard Chew, Founder of Chester Properties, said, "We are pleased to partner with Ohmyhome to make property transactions more accessible for buyers, sellers and landlords across Malaysia. Ohmyhome has built a strong technology platform and customer experience, while Chester brings deep local market expertise and one of the country's largest agency networks. Together, we believe we can create greater value for consumers and help more people transact with confidence."The partnership also benefits Singapore-based customers who are increasingly exploring Malaysian properties for investment, retirement and lifestyle purposes. Through a single trusted platform, customers can now access local expertise across multiple Malaysian markets while enjoying Ohmyhome's end-to-end property services.As cross-border property interest between Singapore and Malaysia continues to grow, the collaboration reinforces Ohmyhome's commitment to making property transactions simpler, faster and more transparent, regardless of where customers choose to buy, sell or rent.About OhmyhomeOhmyhome is a one-stop property technology platform that empowers customers throughout their property journey, offering brokerage, mortgage advisory, legal services, home renovation and other property solutions. Serving customers across Singapore and Malaysia, Ohmyhome is committed to making property transactions simple, transparent and affordable through a seamless combination of technology and trusted professional services.About Chester PropertiesFounded in 2010 by Dato' Howard Chew, Chester Properties is one of Malaysia's leading real estate agencies. The company operates a network of 17 real estate advisors, 516 real estate negotiators and over 4,000 agents across 15 branches in Klang Valley, Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak, providing comprehensive property advisory and transaction services throughout Malaysia.

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