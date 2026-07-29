Otoha Audio Player Adds Loop and Pitch-Preserving Speed Controls for Listening Practice

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The iOS and macOS application combines speed adjustment, sentence and A-B loops, generated subtitles, and AI explanations for repeated study of a single passage

TAITO, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Otoha, the iOS and macOS audio player from ChainBow Co., Ltd., groups the controls used for repeated listening into a single playback screen, for learners preparing for examinations, working through a course, or studying a foreign-language podcast one sentence at a time.

The problem addressed is a narrow one. When a listener misses a phrase, recovering it in a general-purpose player requires dragging a progress bar, overshooting, and dragging back. Otoha substitutes a set of controls designed for repetition.

Playback runs from 0.5x to 3x with the original pitch preserved, so that a slowed passage retains its key and voices are not distorted. A sentence loop repeats the current line. An A-B loop repeats an arbitrary span. A short rewind steps back several seconds without leaving the current position, and the application resumes at the exact point where the listener last stopped.

For material with no script, Otoha generates timed, sentence-level subtitles from the audio, so that a missed sentence can be read rather than located by search. Subtitles can also be drawn from embedded tags, imported LRC and SRT files, or an online lyric search, and any line can be corrected manually once and retained.

Where a line is heard but not understood, an AI explanation can address vocabulary, grammar, connected speech, or a cultural reference, with follow-up questions. Playback continues while an explanation is open.

"The gap in listening practice is rarely the audio," said Long LI, CEO of ChainBow Co., Ltd. "It is the fifteen seconds of fumbling between missing a line and hearing it again. We spent most of this release on those fifteen seconds."

Listening statistics are calculated from actual playback time rather than elapsed session time, which produces a different record than a session timer.

The application is used for TOEIC, TOEFL, and IELTS preparation, school coursework, language courses, and personally collected audio. The same controls apply to instrumental practice, where a passage can be slowed without changing its key and a short section repeated while learning by ear.

Speed control, loops, subtitles, and transcription are available without advertising and without an account. On-device AI explanations are available at no charge on Apple Intelligence-capable devices running iOS 26 or later. Cloud AI explanations and subtitle translation are sold as an optional subscription.

Material on Otoha listening practice tools is published at https://otoha.co/en/use-cases/exam-listening/. Material on slowing a passage for instrument practice is published at https://otoha.co/en/use-cases/instrument-practice/. The App Store listing is at https://apps.apple.com/app/id6756565155.

About ChainBow Co., Ltd.

ChainBow Co., Ltd. is a software development company based in Tokyo, Japan. ChainBow builds domain-specific AI systems that transform expert knowledge into interactive decision tools. Otoha is its AI-assisted player for music and language listening on iOS and macOS.

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