ChainBow Releases Otoha, an iOS and macOS Audio Player With Automatic Subtitle Generation

Otoha-Logo Otoha Player Otoha AI Music Player

The application plays locally stored audio and video, generates time-synced subtitles for material that arrives, AI explanations of individual lines.

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChainBow Co., Ltd., a software development company based in Tokyo, has released Otoha, an audio player for iOS and macOS that generates time-synced subtitles for locally stored recordings.

The application is intended for audio held outside a streaming catalog: local music files, recorded lectures, audiobooks, language course material, video files, and podcasts subscribed by RSS feed. Otoha operates no catalog of its own and plays only files supplied by the listener.

Subtitles and lyrics are drawn from embedded metadata tags, imported LRC and SRT files, or an online lyric search. For recordings that carry no accompanying text, a common condition for recorded classes and foreign-language podcasts, the application generates timed sentence-level captions from the audio itself. Individual lines can be edited manually, and a correction is retained for that file. A line can also be submitted for an AI explanation covering vocabulary, grammar, connected speech, or cultural reference, with follow-up questions, while playback continues.

"Most players assume the difficult part ends once the audio starts," said [FOUNDER NAME], [TITLE] of ChainBow Co., Ltd. "For anyone listening in a second language, that is where it begins. We built Otoha around the sentence the listener did not catch."

Playback controls include speed adjustment from 0.5x to 3x with the original pitch preserved, sentence loops, A-B loops, resume positions stored per file, and listening statistics calculated from actual playback time rather than elapsed session time. An Auto Stop setting halts playback after a chosen interval.

Supported audio formats are MP3, M4A, M4B, AAC, WAV, ALAC, FLAC, and AIFF. Supported video containers are MP4, M4V, and MOV. Files are added through Files, iCloud, AirDrop, or the system share sheet. Imports reference files in their existing location rather than copying them, so a library is not duplicated in device storage, and removing a track from a playlist does not delete the source file.

Two further components draw on the same library. AI DJ sequences a listener's existing files, and Stage renders lyrics as a visual accompaniment.

Local playback requires no account and contains no advertising. On-device AI explanations are available at no charge on Apple Intelligence-capable devices running iOS 26 or later. Cloud AI features, playlists beyond the free allowance, additional themes, and advanced audio controls are sold as optional in-app purchases.

Otoha does not play DRM-protected downloads from subscription services. It is intended for files a listener owns or is otherwise authorized to use.

Information about the Otoha audio player is published at https://otoha.co/en/. The App Store listing is at https://apps.apple.com/app/id6756565155. The Otoha privacy policy is published at https://otoha.co/en/privacy/.

About ChainBow Co., Ltd.

ChainBow Co., Ltd. is a software development company based in Tokyo, Japan. ChainBow builds domain-specific AI systems that transform expert knowledge into interactive decision tools. Otoha is its AI-assisted player for music and language listening on iOS and macOS.

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