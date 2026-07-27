Otoha Builds Timed Subtitles From Users' Own Audio, On-Device Wherever the Device Allows

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The iOS and macOS player builds sentence-level subtitles with Apple speech recognition and states plainly where that work happens.

足立区, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Otoha, the iOS and macOS audio player from ChainBow Co., Ltd., generates sentence-level subtitles for audio that arrives without a transcript, and publishes an unusually specific account of where that transcription is performed.

Language learners routinely accumulate audio with no text attached: recorded classes, downloaded lessons, audiobook files, and podcasts in a target language. Otoha converts that audio into timed, sentence-level captions, so a listener can tap a line to jump back to it, loop a sentence, or slow it down without changing its pitch. Lines can be corrected by hand, and a correction persists for that file.

Where the transcription runs depends on the device and the language. Otoha uses Apple's speech recognition, and prefers the on-device path in every case:

On iOS 26 and macOS 26 or later, Otoha uses Apple's on-device speech analyzer.

On earlier systems, Otoha requests on-device recognition first and uses it whenever the device and the selected language support it.

If on-device recognition is not available for that device or language, Otoha falls back to Apple's network-based speech recognition. In that case the audio is processed by Apple's service under Apple's terms.

In no case is audio sent to ChainBow's own servers. Playback, import, library data, playback positions, and learning records are handled on the device.

"[QUOTE PENDING APPROVAL] Most apps describe this as a single feature and leave the reader to guess. We would rather say which path runs on which device, including the one that leaves the device, so people can decide what to put into the app," said [FOUNDER NAME], [TITLE] of ChainBow Co., Ltd.

First use of a language may require a network connection so that Apple's speech assets can download. Once those assets are present, the on-device path runs without a connection.

Optional cloud AI features, used for deeper explanations and subtitle translation, are separate from playback and from transcription. They are off unless a listener subscribes and turns them on, and the material sent to them is text rather than audio.

Otoha's core playback requires no account and shows no advertising. The app does not operate a streaming catalog and does not play DRM-protected downloads from subscription services.

Learn more about subtitles for exam listening practice at https://otoha.co/en/use-cases/exam-listening/. Review the Otoha privacy policy at https://otoha.co/en/privacy/. Download Otoha at https://apps.apple.com/app/id6756565155.

About ChainBow Co., Ltd.

ChainBow Co., Ltd. is a software development company based in Tokyo, Japan. ChainBow builds domain-specific AI systems that transform expert knowledge into interactive decision tools. Otoha is its AI-assisted player for music and language listening on iOS and macOS.

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