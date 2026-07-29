Đurić in Parliament: Responsibility and Unity Must Be the Guiding Principles

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić stated today, during the session of the National Assembly of Serbia, that responsibility and unity must be the guiding principles in the debate on confidence in the Government of the Republic of Serbia, particularly in light of the current geopolitical circumstances.

"As Minister of Foreign Affairs, I feel a special responsibility to emphasize that this debate is taking place at a moment when our country has virtually no margin for political error. That is why, when discussing the Government's responsibility, we must bear in mind the political realities of the time in which we live. Our country stands at the crossroads of international, political, security, and economic interests, and far too often others have made decisions on our behalf. We must not allow history to repeat itself. It is therefore essential that our foreign policy reflects a broad national consensus, the unity of our society, and a shared sense of national responsibility," Đurić stressed.

According to the Minister, Serbia's foreign policy over the previous period has remained firmly focused on safeguarding the country's national and state interests.

"With regard to Kosovo and Metohija, through our activities in the United Nations Security Council, the work of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, and the engagement of all our diplomatic and consular missions, we have worked to preserve Serbia's territorial integrity and ensure that the truth about the position of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija—who are subjected to unprecedented pressure—is heard. I have not heard sufficient discussion of this issue in this chamber. Therefore, I wish to state clearly, both here and to the citizens of Serbia, that the policy of this Government is one of unwavering commitment to Kosovo and Metohija, while continuing to oppose the further consolidation of the so-called independence of Kosovo and to expose the repressive measures carried out by Kurti's regime against the Serbian population in Kosovo and Metohija," Đurić said, noting that the issue had not received the attention it deserved during the debate.

The Serbian Foreign Minister also emphasized that he was particularly proud of Serbia's dedicated efforts, between the two parliamentary sessions, to strengthen relations with a number of key strategic partners within the international community.

"The Republic of Serbia has launched a strategic dialogue with the United States of America, opening a new chapter in the nearly century-and-a-half-long diplomatic history of relations between our two countries. This was not merely another diplomatic meeting or a photo opportunity. It represented a substantive step forward that introduced structure and methodology into our bilateral cooperation by strengthening coordination among various ministries and institutions—from education and science, where we have created greater opportunities for our young people and academic community, to energy, where the Memorandum of Understanding established the foundations for enhanced energy security and the further development of Serbia's energy infrastructure, as well as areas such as humanitarian demining," Đurić said.

He recalled that, during the same period, Serbia had actively promoted EXPO 2027 worldwide, opened new opportunities for Serbian businesses, and expanded its diplomatic network.

"In today's world, no country can afford to remain passive, and Serbia has not been passive. On the contrary, we have been more active than ever. President Aleksandar Vučić paid a highly significant visit to the People's Republic of China, further deepening our strategic partnership. At the same time, we have maintained and strengthened our relations with the Russian Federation, as well as with countries across Asia, Latin America, and Africa. In the past sixty days alone, as Minister of Foreign Affairs, I have visited the United States, Canada, Brazil, Panama, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Moldova, Finland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Italy—and I am certain I have omitted some destinations. These were not merely diplomatic meetings or protocol events; they were concrete efforts aimed at strengthening Serbia's international standing. We have also launched a strategic dialogue with the State of Israel while simultaneously preserving our strong relations with Arab countries," the Minister underlined.

Responding to questions from Members of Parliament, Minister Đurić rejected allegations that the individual referred to in one of the parliamentary questions possessed a diplomatic passport. He explained that the issuance of diplomatic travel documents is subject to the strictest verification procedures and control mechanisms precisely to prevent such situations, adding that making such allegations in public damages the interests and reputation of the Republic of Serbia by portraying Serbian diplomatic passports as insecure.

Replying to a parliamentary question as to why Serbia had not initiated a strategic dialogue with the United States at an earlier stage, Đurić recalled that, prior to 2012, the country lacked even the most basic diplomatic infrastructure, both in the United States and in numerous other countries. He noted that dozens of Serbian embassies had been closed, the country had lost valuable diplomatic personnel and diplomatic property, and, most importantly, its international legal continuity had been relinquished—something that, as he pointed out, some had abandoned overnight by renouncing the continuity of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

According to Đurić, this represents only the tip of the iceberg in explaining why Serbia's international position was once far weaker than it is today. He emphasized that Serbia's international environment remains complex and continues to require responsibility and unity, while stressing that foreign policy issues should never be exploited for short-term domestic political purposes.

Concluding his address and responding to allegations that he had discriminated against or attacked political opponents during his engagements abroad, Minister Đurić stated that, unlike certain individuals who use every opportunity before international interlocutors to accuse representatives of the governing parties and portray the Republic of Serbia as a totalitarian, authoritarian, and insufficiently democratic state, he consistently strives to act in the best interests not only of the political party he represents but, above all, of the Republic of Serbia.

"I am proud of that. Those who should feel ashamed, and who owe an apology to the citizens of Serbia for their conduct, are those who make such accusations and raise such questions," Minister Marko Đurić concluded.