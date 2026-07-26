Đurić in Manila: Serbia Seeks Stronger Partnership with ASEAN Countries

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić said in Manila, where he is leading the Serbian delegation at meetings held within the framework of the ASEAN Summit, that strengthening political and economic cooperation with the countries of Southeast Asia is one of Serbia's strategic priorities, given the region's growing global importance and its increasing influence on international economic and political developments.

Minister Đurić stated that the primary objective of the visit is to advance bilateral relations with the Philippines and other countries in the region, recalling that Serbia's trade with ASEAN member states exceeded €1.3 billion last year. He noted that Serbia seeks to further expand cooperation with the Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia, adding that, at the invitation of the Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs, he will participate in the Summit and hold a series of bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of regional countries. He also recalled that this is the first visit by a Serbian foreign minister to this part of the world in 16 years.

As the second key objective of the visit, Minister Đurić highlighted the promotion of the specialised Expo 2027 Belgrade, stressing that Serbia is encouraging countries in the region that have not yet confirmed their participation to join the global event, pointing to their significant potential and longstanding traditions in the fields of culture, sport and innovation.

Đurić emphasized that Serbia also seeks to further consolidate the support of countries in the region for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, recalling that many Southeast Asian states had supported Serbia's position on Kosovo and Metohija even under the most challenging circumstances. He added that it is important for Serbia to closely follow developments in a region that has become one of the principal centres of global political and economic activity.

The Serbian foreign minister also underlined the significance of the fact that Manila is simultaneously hosting meetings of the top diplomats of the world's leading powers, including the United States, Russia, China and India, which, he said, confirms the growing geopolitical importance of Southeast Asia.

Recalling that Serbia acceded in 2023 to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) as a High Contracting Party, Đurić stressed that it is in Serbia's national and state interest to continue deepening relations with ASEAN countries, as the region is expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping global political, economic and demographic trends in the decades ahead.

In addition to the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, a series of meetings with ASEAN's external partners are also being held, including India, the United States, Canada, Russia, China, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom and the European Union. The gathering is hosted by the Republic of the Philippines, the current ASEAN Chair, with the participation of representatives of the 58 High Contracting Parties to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC), the ASEAN Secretariat and other international partners.