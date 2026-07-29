Bilateral Political Consultations Between Serbia and Azerbaijan

Bilateral political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, led by the State Secretary Damjan Jović and Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev, respectively, were held today in Belgrade.

During the consultations, the two sides reaffirmed the partnership and friendly relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan, which are characterized by mutual understanding and support at both the bilateral and international levels. They noted their shared commitment to further intensifying political dialogue and enhancing overall bilateral relations. The interlocutors also explored opportunities for strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly in the fields of the economy, infrastructure, energy, and culture.

The two sides also exchanged views on current regional and international issues, reaffirming their common commitment to strengthening dialogue and cooperation in addressing contemporary global challenges.

On this occasion, State Secretary Jović once again expressed Serbia's gratitude to Azerbaijan for its consistent and principled support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia.