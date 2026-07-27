Serious Injury Crash near Spalding

SPALDING, Idaho

Idaho State Police is investigating a serious injury crash which occurred on July 26, 2026 at approximately 9:37 P.M., on Highway 95 at milepost 304.

A black 2020 GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by a 29-year-old male from Deer Park, Washington, was travelling northbound on Highway 95 on the Spalding Bridge which crosses the Clearwater River. The GMC Sierra pickup truck crossed over the centerline and struck another vehicle head-on, causing it to overturn. The second vehicle involved was a white 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, driven by a 20-year-old male from Lapwai, Idaho.

Both occupants were transported to a local area hospital via ground ambulance. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and airbags were deployed. Preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The 29-year-old male driver of the GMC Sierra pickup truck was subsequently arrested for Aggravated DUI and booked at the Nez Perce County Jail without incident.

Highway 95 at the Spalding Bridge was blocked for approximately three and a half hours while first responders worked on the scene. Assisting agencies included the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, Nez Perce Tribal Police Department, Lewiston EMS, and Idaho Department of Transportation. This crash remains under investigation.

538/4534

Posted in District 2 - Central Idaho, Uncategorized