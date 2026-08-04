ehamarkets Bags ‘Best Mobile Trading Platform Global 2026’ Award

ehamarkets, the pioneering mobile-only proprietary multi-asset trading platform, has been honoured with the prestigious “Best Mobile Trading Platform – Global 2026 Award” by Brands Review Magazine. This mobile-only infrastructure has become the cornerstone of ehamarkets’ success, enabling seamless execution and accessibility for a rapidly growing client base of over five million traders across Europe, Asia, and beyond. By collaborating with tier-one financial institutions, ehamarkets also ensures deep liquidity and tighter spreads, particularly for indices traders.

This accolade recognises Ehamarkets’ mobile-first trading and commitment to delivering speed, transparency, and inclusivity to millions of traders worldwide.

As CEO of ehamarkets, I am deeply honored. This global award affirms our relentless pursuit of mobile trading innovation. I thank our over 5 million users worldwide for their trust.” — Markus Weber, CEO of ehamarkets

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ehamarkets , the pioneering mobile-only proprietary multi-asset trading platform, has been honoured with the prestigious “Best Mobile Trading Platform Global 2026 Award” by Brands Review Magazine. This accolade recognises Ehamarkets’ ground breaking approach to mobile-first trading and its commitment to delivering speed, transparency, and inclusivity to millions of traders worldwide.A Mobile-Only Revolution in TradingUnlike traditional platforms that extend desktop functionalities to mobile, ehamarkets conceived and built exclusively for smartphones. Its proprietary app , available on both iOS and Android, is designed to empower traders to access global markets anytime, anywhere. This mobile-only infrastructure has become the cornerstone of ehamarkets’ success, enabling seamless execution and accessibility for a rapidly growing client base of over five million traders across Europe, Asia, and beyond.The primary factor that led to ehamarkets winning the prestigious award title is the state-of-the-art mobile app’s functionality and its ability to democratise trading by lowering barriers to entry and offering intuitive tools for both novice and experienced traders.Dual Trading Modes for Every TraderOne of ehamarkets’ defining innovations is its dual trading modes:• Quick Mode – Designed for fast-paced, short-term trades, Quick Mode allows users to predict simple up/down movements over durations as short as two minutes. With zero spread, zero swap, and negative balance protection, it provides a safe yet dynamic environment for traders seeking instant results. Over 90% of novice traders begin their journey in Quick Mode, attracted by its simplicity and low-risk entry.• Standard Mode – Tailored for longer-term, multi-asset trading, Standard Mode offers zero commission, accurate pricing, and multiple specifications. It caters to traders who prefer a more conventional approach, with access to demo accounts for practice before committing real capital.This dual-mode system ensures that ehamarkets appeals to a broad spectrum of traders, from beginners experimenting with virtual funds to seasoned professionals managing diversified portfolios.Accessibility and Inclusivityehamarkets has distinguished itself by lowering the threshold for participation in global markets. With minimum deposits varying by region and trades starting from as little as $1 to $2, the platform opens doors for ordinary investors who might otherwise be excluded from trading.Its reach is equally impressive. ehamarkets provides access to only 180+ tradable instruments, forex pairs, major indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and prominent stocks from the US, UK, Germany, and other leading markets. This breadth of instruments enables traders to diversify portfolios, hedge risks, and capitalize on opportunities across sectors and geographies.Cutting-Edge Technology and ExecutionThe platform’s technological backbone ensures lightning-fast execution and stability. With over 42 million trade executions and 15,000 new traders joining daily, Ehamarkets has proven its scalability and reliability.Key features include:• Fund Security and Fast Withdrawals – Ensuring traders’ confidence in the safety of their investments.• Stable Trading System – Built to handle high volumes without compromising performance.• Transparent Pricing – Real-time market data and intuitive tools empower users to make informed decisions.• Extended Trading Hours – Allowing access to global indices markets around the clock, across time zones.By collaborating with tier-one financial institutions, ehamarkets also ensures deep liquidity and tighter spreads, particularly for indices traders.Comprehensive Product Basketehamarkets offers a wide range of instruments, including:• Forex – Over 40+ currencies with competitive spreads.• Equities – Hundreds of shares from leading US, UK, and German companies.• Energy Markets – Exposure to crude oil, natural gas, and other energy contracts.• Indices – Major and minor Index CFDs across global markets with tight spreads.• Cryptocurrencies – Fast execution and advanced risk management tools for digital assets.This comprehensive basket ensures that traders can explore multiple asset classes within a single mobile platform.Recognition and Global ImpactBrands Review Magazine recognised ehamarkets not only for its technological innovation but also for its emphasis on accessibility and inclusivity. By offering a professional yet user-friendly platform, ehamarkets has positioned itself as a leader in mobile-first trading. Its ability to attract millions of users across continents via mobile trading underscores its global impact and relevance in today’s digital economy.CEO of ehamarkets, Markus Weber, commented on the winning of the title, “As CEO of ehamarkets, I am deeply honored. This global award affirms our relentless pursuit of mobile trading innovation. I thank our over 5 million users worldwide for their trust. We will continue lowering barriers, delivering transparent and swift trading experiences, and making investing accessible to all.”Shashank Madesha, Co-Founder of Brands Review Magazine, congratulated ehamarkets on winning the award, “Congratulations on this remarkable and well-deserved accomplishment. Through your mobile trading platform, your team has gone beyond following trends in digital space by setting new standards for innovation. By successfully tackling the key challenges faced by your target audience, you have designed a solution that has delivered significant positive impact. This achievement reflects your team's passion, visionary leadership, and persistence, proving that these qualities are essential in building an exceptional service-based platform.”About Ehamarketsehamarkets was founded with a vision to make trading fun, accessible, and uncomplicated for ordinary investors worldwide. With a lower threshold for entry and a wide range of instruments, the platform empowers traders to innovate and explore global markets. Backed by a team of experienced professionals from finance and technology, ehamarkets continues to redefine mobile trading with speed, transparency, and inclusivity at its core.About Brands Review MagazineBrands Review Magazine is a prominent London-based online publication that delivers the latest news and insights on brands across lifestyle, technology, wealth management, health, wellness, and environmental sectors. It serves as a trusted platform for discovering some of the world's most recognized brands in luxury, fashion, and premium products.

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