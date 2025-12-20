O-CITY by BPC is recognized for its Mobility-as-a-Service Solution in the EMEA for 2025

Transport Operator Solutions Open Loop Payments Smart Platform for Everyone

BPC, a well-known payment banking solution service provider, has designed O-CITY, one of the most celebrated fare collection solutions in EMEA.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPC, a global provider of payments technology, has been recognised by Brands Review Magazine for “Mobility-as-a-Service Solution of the Year (EMEA) 2025” for its O-CITY platform. The award title 'Best MAAS Platform EMEA 2025' cites O-CITY’s role in enabling cashless, intermodal travel across public transport and city services through a single, user-friendly digital experience.Brands Review Magazine, a popular online digital magazine from London, has always identified companies/organisations in various sectors such as banking, finance, technology and others. Their international jury members take time to identify and felicitate companies/organisations that have attained exemplary achievements in leadership, operational excellence, and successfully implemented innovations, taking a break from traditional operational procedures.Designed for transport authorities, operators and smart-city programmes , O-CITY lets business users deploy secure, modern payment and ticketing services across bus, BRT, rail, metro, LRT, trams, micromobility, parking, tolling and city venues. The platform leverages EMV/open-loop technology and supports multiple media from bank cards, ID cards, QR, NFC wearables to e-wallets, so residents and visitors can tap, scan or pay in-app without queueing for tickets. Open APIs and cloud deployment make it simple to connect new modes, consolidate settlement and reporting, and reduce cash handling and proprietary hardware.With the majority of city dwellers and tourists favouring a cashless economy, travellers use O-CITY to make payments at ground transportation or rail, toll gates, subway, parking facilities and other fare collection services. O-CITY can adapt to local and international payment platforms across EMEA.O-CITY delivers an end-to-end intermodality: account-based ticketing with one credential across modes; embedded booking and seat reservation for rail and coach; centralised fare and subsidy management for real-time tariff updates and targeted concessions; a white-label mobile/web app for top-ups, travel history and self-service; and enterprise analytics for revenue assurance and demand planning. For travellers, it’s one app and one tap; for operators and municipalities , it’s a single interoperable platform that lowers cost-to-serve and speeds innovation.The platform is proven at national and metropolitan scale. In Egypt, O-CITY is digitising rail ticketing and fare collection, including seat selection, with monthly operations exceeding 60 million. Ajman emirate in UAE now also enjoys open-loop payments across its bus transportation system, becoming the first in all UAE to launch Visa and MasterCard acceptance on public transport, a significant first milestone, but not the last one. In Bulgaria, O-CITY helped to digitalise urban transportation, bringing open-loop payments to the commuters. In Uzbekistan, O-CITY underpins a country-wide rollout across 13 cities, connecting 300+ PTOs into one network; digital adoption in connected cities has reached ~70% of public-transport trips, daily ridership now totals ~3 million across over- and underground systems, and volumes have more than tripled on surface transport and nearly sextupled on metro over two years. Beyond EMEA, O-CITY powers deployments in Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Ecuador, the Caribbean and more.“Being recognised in EMEA only proves O-CITY’s mission to make urban mobility payments invisible and intermodal to one tap, one account, and any transportation mode,” said Tokhir Abdukadyrov, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Social & Infrastructure Solutions at BPC. “We’re enabling digital transportation ecosystems in the cities, providing tools to connect together buses, rail, micromobility, parking and tolling into a single, open-loop, account-based experience, complete with booking and online reservation of passenger tickets, seat reservation on rail and enablement of targeted subsidies for municipalities for chosen commuter segments. With O-CITY operators can run smarter more accessible networks and citizens and tourists can move effortlessly from A to B. O-CITY today is not just a product or service; it's the global catalyst shaping the future of seamless, inclusive, and intelligent urban mobility, and together with our partners, we are building the connected cities of tomorrowShashank Madesha, Co-Founder of Brands Review Magazine, congratulated O-CITY team on winning the award, “Congratulations on this well-deserved success. With O-CITY, you were not following the flow, but you were setting one in Mobility-as-a-Service sector. It has successfully mitigated the challenges of the target audience and delivered a solution that has brought a positive impact. Your team has proven that with passion, leadership and perseverance, it is possible to design the best service-based platform.”About O-CITYO-CITY, an automated fare collection platform, designed by BPC, with both residents and operators in mind. The platform utilizes innovative technology such as EMV open loop systems to deliver a seamless and frictionless payment experience. BPC has designed this platform for popularising cashless payments and reducing traffic congestion at tollgates, bus/rail stations, parking facilities and at ticket counters.About Brands Review MagazineBrands Review Magazine, based in London, is cited as the go-to-source for the trending news in various sectors such as banking, finance, technology, insurance, retail, real estate, jewellery and fashion. The other sectors the magazine covers are related to business, mergers and acquisitions, healthcare, home improvement, entertainment, travel, automotive, aerospace and defence.

