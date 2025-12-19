BPC is awarded 'Best Fraud Prevention Solution Provider for Banks & Fintechs Global 2025'

BPC’s SmartVista Fraud Prevention Enterprise wide protection Future-ready payment solutions

BPC's Risk & Fraud Prevention feature have the best secure features in the banking sector, such as interface mapping, UI and configurable data models.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPC, a global provider of payments technology serving 500+ institutions in 140+ countries, has been nominated by Brands Review Magazine for “Best Fraud Prevention Solution Provider for Banks & Fintechs – Global 2025.” The recognition highlights SmartVista Fraud Management , BPC’s real-time, AI-powered, omnichannel platform designed to protect modern payment ecosystems without adding friction for customers.Payment fraud is rising in both volume and sophistication, often moving across channels and evading siloed defenses. Institutions are expected to deliver seamless digital experiences while meeting ever-stricter regulatory standards. SmartVista Fraud Management addresses these pressures with enterprise-wide protection , unifying detection, investigation and response across mobile, e-commerce, card, POS, ATM, digital banking and instant payments.Built on BPC’s microservices, modular, API-first SmartVista platform, the solution combines supervised and unsupervised machine learning with rules, behavioral profiling, adaptive authentication, link analysis and case management. Fraud teams can run online, near-real-time and offline validations; test rules on historical data; use fuzzy matching; and configure datasets and ML models via an intuitive, low-code UI—reducing time-to-contain while preserving customer experience.Brands Review Magazine recognized SmartVista Fraud Management for its ability to support clients of any size and role from central banks and national switches that require low-latency, policy-driven, nationwide protection to banks and fintechs seeking enterprise coverage with fewer false positives and strong compliance; PSPs, merchants and SMEs.SmartVista Fraud Management stands out for its differentiators that streamline defense and operations:• multi-mode scoring (online/near-online/offline) for full coverage;• true omnichannel integration with a 360° enterprise view;• proven packages of ready-to-be-used scenarios and models crafted based on global experience and practice;• advanced analytics managed by fraud officers without code;• enterprise-grade case management;• operational dashboards; link analysis with graph visualization;• AI/ML-assisted rule generation from emerging patterns;• extensive low-/no-code configuration to accelerate safe change;• reporting and compliance to regulations.Proven with success cases worldwide, SmartVista Fraud Management is used by hundreds of BPC clients. Recent outcomes include DSK Bank (Bulgaria) saving over €4 million across all payment channels as models matured, while reducing false positives and shutting down fraudulent merchants; Co-op bank Pertama (Malaysia) meeting new Bank Negara Malaysia controls with ML-driven detection and trained in-house teams; Banco Finandina (Colombia) protecting 100% of card-not-present purchases with 3DS 2 and advanced rules; BIMBANK (Mauritania) intercepting attempted fraud across channels in real time, supported by adaptive scoring, instant alerts and case management and First Bank of Nigeria blocking thousands of fraud attempts in real time and hence preventing losses exceeding USD 6 million through all channels cumulatively.“Our goal isn’t just catching more fraud cases; But quality as well. it’s giving customers future-proven tools to prevent sophisticated attacks, reduce false positives and shorten the time-to-contain,” said Maxim Kuzin, Product Owner, BPC. “Fraud officers can test ideas on historical data, train and tune models, leveraging powerful AI and machine learning tools, customise rules without code and push updates safely across all environments, updating defenses in minutes, not months, while staying aligned with local compliance wherever they operate.”BPC’s vision is to power secure inclusive, long-lasting financial ecosystems with future-ready payment solutions . Today, over 500+ banks, national switches, PSPs, fintechs, governments and SMEs across 140+ countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Oceania rely on SmartVista to innovate safely, protect every channel and deliver trusted digital experiences.Shashank Madesha, Co-Founder of Brands Review Magazine, “A big congratulations to the BPC team as they have succeeded in designing one of the top Risk & Fraud Prevention platforms for businesses and customers. We, at Brands Review Magazine, understand that this title is only one step on your journey. Your team’s relentless research and development programs will surely find the best solutions for the challenges faced by businesses and customers.”About BPCBPC is a proven industry leader that is shaping the world of transactions with quick, safe and easy payment processing. With a focus on exceptional technology development and customer service, BPC helps financial institutions and businesses to deliver innovative and best-in-class proven solutions that fit with today’s consumer lifestyle when banking, shopping, or moving in both urban and rural areas. With more than 500 customers across 140 countries, BPC collaborates with all ecosystem players to deliver services for the digital world. Its core product SmartVista suite comprises cutting-edge banking, commerce, and mobility platforms that enable innovative solutions for digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, card, and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities.About Brands Review MagazineBrands Review Magazine, one of the popular digital magazines from London, covers news on multiple industry sectors such as fashion, banking, finance, retail, insurance, real estate, robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, education and more. 