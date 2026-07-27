Statewide Child Fatality Review Committee - 08/07/2026
Notice of Public Meeting
The Statewide Child Fatality Review Committee
will meet
Friday, August 7, 2026, 9 a.m. - noon ET
in the
Robert O. Yoho Board Room
Indiana Department of Health
2 N. Meridian St. Indianapolis, IN 46204
***Please note: after the public portion of the meeting, case review will be conducted in a session closed to the public to protect privacy***
Name/Representation - Appointing Authority - Date of Appointment - Term Expires
Alfarena Ballew/Coroner - Governor - 07/01/2004 - N/A
Eric Yazel, MD/Indiana Department of Health - Governor - 07/01/2026 - N/A
Vacant/local health department - Governor - Vacant - N/A
Ann Wojtalik/pediatrician - Governor - 04/01/2026 - N/A
Jennifer Barrett/law enforcement - Governor - 10/01/2023 - N/A
Michael Sharp/emergency medical services provider - Governor - 01/01/2023 - N/A
Vacant/Department of Child Services - Governor - Vacant - N/A
Elyse Madigan/prosecuting attorney - Governor - 10/01/2023 - N/A
Roland Kohr/pathologist - Governor - 07/01/2004 - N/A
Angela Comsa/mental health care provider - Governor - 01/01/2023 - N/A
Nick Miller/Ireland Home Based Services - Governor - 01/01/2018 - N/A
Jolene Bracale/Indiana Department of Education - Governor - 04/01/2026 - N/A
Haley Hannant/epidemiologist - Governor - 10/01/2023 - N/A
Jamie Smith/State Child Fatality Review coordinator - Governor - 10/01/2023 - N/A
Kimberly Minniear/Department of Child Services ombudsman - Governor - 11/20/2023 - N/A
Speaker of the House of Representatives Appointee - Vacant - N/A
President Pro Tempore of the Senate Appointee - Vacant - N/A
Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Appointee - Vacant - N/A
Minoirty Leader of the Senate Appointee - Vacant - N/A
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