A' Hardware, Power and Hand Tools Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Hardware, Power and Hand Tools Design Awards

A' Hardware, Power and Hand Tools Design Awards 2026 invites tool designers, manufacturers and engineering innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Hardware, Power and Hand Tools Design Awards. The A' Hardware, Power and Hand Tools Design Awards are open for entries by Hardware Designers , Power Tool Designers, Hand Tool Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Hardware Brands, Hardware Manufacturers, Product Engineers, Industrial Designers, Mechanical Engineers, Design Consultants, Hardware Prototyping Experts, Material Science Specialists, Ergonomics Experts, Safety Equipment Designers, Precision Instrument Makers, Hardware Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Hardware products, hand tools, power tools and precision instruments developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Hardware, Power and Hand Tools Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of hardware products and tool design innovations, Hardware Designers, Power Tool Designers, Hand Tool Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Hardware Brands, Hardware Manufacturers, Product Engineers, Industrial Designers, Mechanical Engineers, Design Consultants, Hardware Prototyping Experts, Material Science Specialists, Ergonomics Experts, Safety Equipment Designers, Precision Instrument Makers, Hardware Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Hardware Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Hardware Awards consideration.The A' Hardware, Power and Hand Tools Design Awards recognize excellence in professional and consumer tools that improve productivity, precision and workplace safety. From hand tools and power tools to precision instruments, workshop equipment, fastening systems and innovative hardware solutions, the competition celebrates products that combine durability, ergonomics and engineering performance. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, industrial designers, mechanical engineers, ergonomics specialists, manufacturing experts and product development professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on innovation, functionality, safety, usability and design excellence.Hardware Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Hardware, Power and Hand Tools Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Hardware, Power and Hand Tools Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Hardware, Power and Hand Tools Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Hardware Awards.Eligible entries include drills, saws, screwdrivers, wrenches, hammers, pliers, measuring tools, fastening systems, workshop equipment and precision hand tools that could be submitted to A' Hardware, Power and Hand Tools Design Awards : Drills, Saws, Hammers, Wrenches, Screwdrivers, Pliers, Tape Measures, Levels and More. Hardware Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/26 Award for Good Hardware DesignTThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Hardware, Power and Hand Tools Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Hardware, Power and Hand Tools Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Hardware Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Hardware, Power and Hand Tools Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Hardware, Power and Hand Tools Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Hardware, Power and Hand Tools Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Hardware Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Hardware, Power and Hand Tools Design Awards. Hardware Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, hardware manufacturers, industrial suppliers, construction professionals, workshop equipment brands, engineers and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=26 to see past winners of the A' International Hardware, Power and Hand Tools Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/26 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across hardware products, professional tools, industrial equipment and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring outstanding hand tools, power tools and hardware innovations, the competition promotes engineering excellence, ergonomic product development and manufacturing quality. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help hardware manufacturers, industrial designers, engineers and tool brands introduce innovative products to a global audience while advancing excellence in hardware and tool design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Hardware, Power and Hand Tools Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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