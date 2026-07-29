A' Design Quality and Innovation Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Design Quality and Innovation Awards

A' Design Quality and Innovation Awards 2026 invites quality experts, designers and innovation leaders worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Design Quality and Innovation Awards . The A' Design Quality and Innovation Awards are open for entries by Design Quality Designers, Design Quality Engineers, Industrial Designers, Product Engineers, Quality Process Managers, Design Quality Consultants, Design Quality Experts, Design Quality Brands, Design Quality Manufacturers, Quality Assurance Professionals, Quality Control Specialists, Quality Improvement Coordinators, Design Quality Analysts, Design Quality Innovators, Design Quality Service Providers, Design Quality Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Products, services and design innovations developed within the last 10 years that demonstrate exceptional quality are eligible for participation.The A' International Design Quality and Innovation Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of design quality and innovation projects, Design Quality Designers, Design Quality Engineers, Industrial Designers, Product Engineers, Quality Process Managers, Design Quality Consultants, Design Quality Experts, Design Quality Brands, Design Quality Manufacturers, Quality Assurance Professionals, Quality Control Specialists, Quality Improvement Coordinators, Design Quality Analysts, Design Quality Innovators, Design Quality Service Providers, Design Quality Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Design Quality Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Design Quality Awards consideration.The A' Design Quality and Innovation Awards recognize excellence in projects that elevate product quality, usability, performance and innovation through outstanding design. From products with enhanced ergonomics and durability to solutions that improve sustainability, efficiency, functionality and user experience, the competition celebrates design approaches that set new benchmarks for quality and innovation. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, industrial designers, product engineers, quality assurance specialists and innovation experts, ensuring recognition is based solely on quality, originality, functionality, user value and design excellence.Design Quality Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Design Quality and Innovation Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Design Quality and Innovation Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Design Quality and Innovation Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Design Quality Awards.Eligible entries include products, systems and design solutions distinguished by superior ergonomics, sustainability, usability, durability, efficiency, functionality and innovation that could be submitted to A' Design Quality and Innovation Awards : Industrial Designs and Innovations with Heightened Ergonomics, Sustainability, Functionality, Aesthetics, Durability, Usability, Efficiency and More. Design Quality Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/94 Prize for Good Design Quality DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Design Quality and Innovation Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Design Quality and Innovation Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Design Quality Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Design Quality and Innovation Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Design Quality and Innovation Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Design Quality and Innovation Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Design Quality Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Design Quality and Innovation Awards.Design Quality Entry & WinnersPress Members, quality professionals, product developers, innovation consultants, manufacturers, design researchers and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=94 to see past winners of the A' International Design Quality and Innovation Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/94 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across design quality, product innovation, engineering and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring projects that demonstrate superior quality standards and meaningful innovation, the competition promotes continuous improvement, user-centered development and responsible design practices. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help designers, manufacturers, engineers and innovation teams showcase high-quality solutions to a global audience while advancing excellence in design quality and innovation. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Design Quality and Innovation Awards please visit designaward.com

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