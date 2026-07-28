MPD Investigating Northeast Pedestrian Fatality

The Metropolitan Police Department's (MPD) Major Crash Investigations Unit is investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian that occurred in Northeast.



On Monday, July 27, 2026, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the intersection of Bladensburg Road and South Dakota Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Officers located an adult female suffering from serious injuries in the adjacent park. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.



The preliminary investigation determined that an Audi Q7 was traveling southbound on South Dakota Avenue, Northeast, when it drove into a park area located between Franklin Street and Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The Audi drove into the park area and struck a female pedestrian. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot before the arrival of officers.

The decedent has been identified as 45-year-old Shana Battle, of Laurel, MD.



Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.



