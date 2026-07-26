MPD Makes Two Arrests in Minnesota Avenue Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of two suspects involved in a homicide that occurred in Northeast.

On Saturday, July 11, 2026, at approximately 9:30 p.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the alleyway suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Aaron Brown, of Laurel, Maryland.

On Thursday, July 23, 2026, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) located and arrested 25-year-old Abdoulie Jawneh of Southeast, D.C. Jawneh was transported to the Homicide Branch, where he was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

On Friday, July 24, 2026, members of the CARFTF located and arrested 23-year-old Daniel Foxworth of Suitland, Maryland. Foxworth was transported to the Homicide Branch, where he was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 26096622

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