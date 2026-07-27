TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Senator Lindsey Graham’s Funeral

On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, United States Senator Lindsey Graham’s funeral service will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and traffic closures motorists should take into consideration:

From Monday, July 27, 2026, from 6:00 a.m. to Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

• 17th Street from H Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

• H Street from 17th Street to Vermont Avenue, NW

• 16th Street from I Street to H Street, NW

From Monday, July 27, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 6:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

• Garfield Street from Massachusetts Avenue to 34th Street, NW

• 34th Street from Woodley Road to Fulton Street, NW

• Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue to 34th Street, NW

• Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

• Cathedral Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

• 125' north of Woodley Road on 36th Street, NW

• 50' north of Woodley Road on 35th Street and 34th Street, NW

• 50' east of 34th Street on Woodley Road, Klingle Road, Cleveland Avenue, Cathedral Avenue, and Garfield Street, NW

• 50' south of Garfield Street on 34th Place, 35th Street, and 36th Street, NW

• 200' west of Wisconsin Avenue on Woodley Road, NW

From Monday, July 27, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

• Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

• 17th Street from New York Avenu to K Street, NW

• H Street from 18th Street to Vermont Avenue, NW

• 16th Street from I Street to H Street, NW

From Monday, July 27, 2026, at approximately 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at

4:30 a.m., the following streets may experience intermittent closures:

• Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue to 34th Street, NW

• Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, from approximately 4:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

• Garfield Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to 34th Street, NW

• 34th Street from Woodley Road to Garfield Street, NW

• Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue to 34th Street, NW

• Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

• Cathedral Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, from approximately 4:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the following streets will be restricted to local vehicle traffic. Residents or employees requiring access to these streets will be permitted through.

• Woodland Drive from Garfield Street to 32nd Street, NW

• 33rd Place from Cathedral Avenue to Garfield Street, NW

• Cleveland Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street, NW

• Cathedral Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street, NW

• Klingle Road from 34th Street to 32nd Street, NW

• Woodley Road from 33th Street to 32nd Street, NW

• 34th Street from Macomb Street to Woodley Road, NW

• 35th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road, NW

• 36th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road, NW

• Wisconsin Avenue from Macomb Street, NW to Lowell Street, NW

• Woodley Road from 38th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

• 36th Street from Garfield Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

• 35th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street, NW

• 34th Place from Garfield Street to Fulton Street, NW

• 34th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

Residents and visitors of the District are urged to be vigilant and follow the motto, “if you see something, say something.” To report immediate threats or emergencies, call 911. To report suspicious activity or behavior, call 202-727-9099 or text 50-411. For more information visit https://mpdc.dc.gov/capitalwatch.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

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