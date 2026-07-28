Martin ethics reform bill signed into law

State Rep. David Martin’s bipartisan ethics reform legislation was signed into law Monday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, marking another step toward strengthening accountability and public trust in Michigan government.

House Bill 4063 creates a two-year waiting period before former governors, lieutenant governors, and directors of state departments may register as lobbyists after leaving office. Martin’s bill is part of a three-bill package that also prohibits former legislators from becoming lobbyists for two years after leaving office and bars current members of the Legislature from engaging in direct lobbying while serving in office.

“People expect public officials to put the public first,” Martin said. “This law creates clear boundaries between public service and lobbying and helps strengthen confidence in state government.”

Martin said the legislation is an important step toward improving ethics and accountability in Lansing.

“Whether you’re elected to office or appointed to lead a state department, your focus should be on serving the people of Michigan,” Martin said. “This law helps ensure public officials are working for taxpayers, not preparing for their next job as a lobbyist. I appreciate my colleagues and Gov. Whitmer for working together to get these reforms signed into law.”