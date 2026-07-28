Rep. Mark Tisdel’s revolving door reform signed into law

State Rep. Mark Tisdel today welcomed the signing of his legislation to close the revolving door between lawmakers and lobbyists, establishing new ethics safeguards to help ensure public officials serve the people of Michigan, not their future employers.

House Bill 4062 creates a two-year cooling-off period before former state representatives and senators may register as lobbyists in Michigan. The measure is designed to prevent former lawmakers from immediately leveraging their legislative relationships and insider knowledge to influence public policy for private interests.

“Elected officials are sent to Lansing to represent their communities, not to position themselves for a lobbying gig,” said Tisdel, R-Rochester Hills. “By instituting a cooling-off period, we can help ensure decisions are made for the right reasons. This new law is about strengthening public trust and making it clear that public service comes before personal gain.”

Tisdel introduced the legislation last February as part of a broader House Republican ethics package aimed at strengthening accountability in state government. The proposal responded to growing concerns that former lawmakers and other public officials were moving directly into lobbying positions, creating the appearance that public office could be used as a stepping stone to lucrative private-sector careers.

“The public deserves confidence that the decisions their elected officials make are based solely on what’s best for Michigan,” Tisdel said. “This law reinforces that principle by creating clear ethical boundaries and helping restore faith in our institutions.”