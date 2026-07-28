Rep. Neyer’s revolving door reform signed into law

State Rep. Jerry Neyer today announced that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed into law legislation he introduced with State Reps. Mark Tisdel and David Martin to close Michigan’s revolving door between public office and the lobbying industry.

“Public office is about serving people, not setting up your next paycheck,” said Neyer (R-Shepherd). “The promise of a lucrative lobbying job should never influence the decisions elected officials make while they’re still in office. This law helps shut down the revolving door that creates opportunities for backroom deals and puts the people of Michigan first.”

The new revolving door law prohibits lawmakers and other elected officials from immediately becoming lobbyists after leaving office. The reforms help ensure the interests of Michigan residents remain the top priority, not special interests or personal gain