Developer Sought for Sports and Events Complex Project

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (July 22, 2026) - The Berkeley County Development Authority (BCDA) is seeking an experienced private-sector sub-developer for a proposed destination sports, recreation, entertainment, hospitality, and commercial development project in Berkeley County.

The selected development partner will help plan and implement the commercial, hospitality, retail, restaurant, entertainment, and support components surrounding the proposed destination sports and events complex, according to a Request for Qualifications announcement by the BCDA.

Key dates for qualified development teams include:

Deadline for Questions: August 3, 2026

Responses to Questions/Addenda: August 10, 2026

Statements of Qualifications due by 4 PM (EST) on August 24, 2026.

The Berkeley County Development Authority's RFQ announcement detailing the full project scope, qualifications, submission requirements and procurement schedule can be viewed here.

Legislation in support of the envisioned development, known as Project All-Star, was passed by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this year and signed into law in March 2026 by Governor Patrick Morrisey.

The law change allowed for the creation of an Economic Opportunity Development District (EODD) , which allows sales tax generated within the district itself to remain in Berkeley County rather than being directed to the state’s budget. The revenues generated will help finance transformational development projects without increasing taxes on local residents.

The new district is envisioned to be located at a 275-acre site on the west side of Interstate 81 off Exit 8. Features of the proposed regional sports complex include eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts, pickleball and tennis courts, a championship court with spectator seating, and multiple outdoor athletic fields. The complex also is to feature an event space that can accommodate up to 4,000 people. The project also includes allocated space for restaurants and retail.

More information on the project can be found here.

Questions regarding this RFQ must be directed in writing to Jennifer Smith at jsmith@developmentauthority.com

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