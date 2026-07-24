Donation Drive for Flood Victims Set for July 27-28

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (July 24, 2026) – A donation drive will be held on Monday and Tuesday of next week to help flood victims in north-central West Virginia. Area residents can drop off donations at the Spring Mills Walmart from 9 AM to 2 PM.

The collection event is a collaborative effort by Berkeley County first responders and the Berkeley County Commission.

Requested cleaning supplies, hygiene items and hand tools include mops, brooms, bleach, trash bags, work gloves, diapers, toilet paper, extension cords, fans, air mattresses, shovels and rakes.

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