SMO Activities for August 2026

Published: July 28, 2026

HICKORY –Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in August including trips to the Farmers’ Markets, musical performances, crafting classes, and cooking demonstrations.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out (SMO), which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation may be available depending on route capacity and whether space is available to add additional riders.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton 8/4 Cooking Class: Cooking with Anita 8/5 Musical performance by Cameron Matthews 8/10 Library to Go with Catawba County Library 8/12 Trip to Hickory Farmers’ Market 8/19 Family Feud 8/20 Crafts: Handmade card exchange 8/24 Fire Safety with Cameron, City of Newton Fire Department 8/26 Medication Safety with Partners Health 8/31 Musical performance by Tim Heafner

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory 8/4 Catawba Valley Bee Association presents “The Honeybee: A Unique Superhero” 8/5 Trip to Hickory Farmers’ Market 8/6 Crafts: Painting Oyster Shell 8/10 Hot Weather Awareness with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist 8/11 “Wrapping it up” on Nutrition with “Wrap Bar” with Donna Mull 8/13 “Building Brain Healthy Habits” with Denise Young, Alzheimer’s Association 8/25 Timeless Trivia: Advertising Slogans & Jingles with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library 8/26 Cooking Class: Breakfast Pizzas & Burritos 8/27 Medication Safety with Partners Health

At the North Hickory site, Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 3702 16th St. NE, Hickory 8/4 Crafting: Lighthouse Paintings 8/10 Cooking Class: No-Cook Summer Gazpacho 8/12 S’more Coffee Social 8/19 Timeless Trivia: Advertising Slogans & Jingles with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library 8/20 Medication Safety with Partners Health 8/24 Medicare Scams & Fraud with Diane Trainor, NC Senior Medicare Program Specialist 8/25 Mental Health Awareness with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist 8/26 Trip to Hickory Farmers’ Market 8/27 Prayer and Devotion with Pastor Bill

At the Claremont site, located at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3180 W Main St., Claremont 8/4 Crafting: Ice Cream Cone Bird Feeding Craft 8/5 Cooking Class: Chicken Pie Casserole 8/6 Medication Safety with Partners Health 8/11 Library to Go with Catawba County Library 8/18 Steppingstone craft with Kayla 8/19 Trip to Hickory Farmers’ Market 8/25 Crafting with Tonya Jarnac 8/26 Activity with Sherrills Ford Library 8/27 Musical performance with Sentimental Journey

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden 8/4 Medication Safety with Partners Health 8/6 Mental Health Awareness with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist 8/11 BP Checks and Summer Sun Safety with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS 8/13 Trip to Public Health Farmers’ Market 8/17 Cooking Class: “Are you kidding me cake” with Teresa Slaughter 8/18 Self Defense with Deputy Dale Lail with Catawba County Sherriff’s Department 8/19 Beach Music with Cody and Wayne Newton 8/20 Coffee and Chat with Pastor Nathaniel Austin 8/27 Musical performance by Papa Grey Beard aka Keith Williams

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. You can volunteer for as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, find us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com