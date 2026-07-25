Get back-to-school ready!

Back to School Ready with Your Library

Published: July 25, 2026

Summer is coming to an end and students of all ages are returning to school. Whether you are learning how to read and write, starting your senior year of high school, or need a refresher on how to use NCLive for college papers, Catawba County Library is here to support all of your back to school needs.

The library offers a multitude of learning resources for virtual and in-person learning. The library has study rooms equipped for virtual and in-person meetings or study sessions, WiFi hotspot lending, desktop computers for in-library use, Homework Helpers, Paws to Read, and free access to NC LIVE, NC Kids Digital, NC Kids Level Up, LOTE, Decodeable Books, Northstar Digital Literacy, Transparent Languages, and online tutorials.

LOTE, Decodeable Books, NC Kids Digital and Level Up are new additions to the library’s line up of learning resources.

LOTE4Kids is a digital collection of picture books in a diverse range of World Languages that allows kids to enjoy the magic of books in LOTE (Languages Other Than English). Each book also comes with English translations to help kids learn a new language. LOTE4Kids has 6000+ digital picture books in 85+ languages.

is a digital collection of picture books in a diverse range of World Languages that allows kids to enjoy the magic of books in LOTE (Languages Other Than English). Each book also comes with English translations to help kids learn a new language. LOTE4Kids has 6000+ digital picture books in 85+ languages. Decodable Books are a powerful tool to help children practice phonics and grow into confident readers. There are over 700 books in the library’s collection.

are a powerful tool to help children practice phonics and grow into confident readers. There are over 700 books in the library’s collection. NC Kids is a digital library found on the Libby app and includes thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and Read-Alongs, for youth ages pre-K through 4th grade.

is a digital library found on the Libby app and includes thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and Read-Alongs, for youth ages pre-K through 4th grade. NC Kids Level Up is a digital library found on the Libby app and includes thousands of eBooks and eAudiobooks for children in 4th through 12th grade.

The library will be hosting a Kindergarten-readiness program for rising kindergarteners and their caregivers.

Kindergarten Here We Come!

Join us on Monday, August 10 at 2 pm at the Main Library in Newton for a special storytime! We'll read stories, practice kindergarten-ready skills (like conquering those lunch trays!), and even have a special surprise for caregivers to help make that first day a little easier. To register, please call 828-465-8665.

But wait, summer isn’t over yet!

Turn in your reading logs to any library and pick up prizes for completing your reading challenges. Kids and teens should have read at least 600 minutes, with teens and adults completing the BINGO challenge for prizes.

Celebrate the end of summer with us at one of our finale parties!

Tuesday, August 4 at 2 pm

Maiden Branch Library

Tuesday, August 4 from 2 - 4 pm

St. Stephens Branch Library

Thursday, August 6 from 2 - 4 pm

Claremont Branch Library

Thursday, August 6 at 3 pm

Southwest Branch Library

Friday, August 7 from 3 - 5 pm

Conover Branch Library

Friday, August 7 at 4 pm

Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch Library

Saturday, August 8 from 10 am - 12 pm

Main Library in Newton