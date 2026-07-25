Published: July 24, 2026

CATAWBA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH HONORED WITH NATIONAL PROMISING PRACTICE AWARD

Award Recognizes Best Practices in Addressing Pressing Public Health Challenges

HICKORY – Catawba County Public Health has been recognized by the National Association of County and City Health Officials as one of a few Promising Practice Award Winners for 2026. The award celebrates the development and adoption of local public health best practices. Out of more than 3,000 health departments, only 61 were honored for programs that are considered Promising Practices for their exciting approaches and strategies to address local public health issues.

Catawba County’s recognition stemmed from a partnership among Catawba County Public Health’s Community Health Workers, Catawba County Detention Center and Catawba County Social Services. It has allowed Community Health Workers to assist Detention Center inmates in addressing barriers to healthy reintegration into the community after incarceration and has been instrumental in helping people with drug-related convictions access treatment services and address other health and social needs.

“This award demonstrates the tremendous value public health partnerships play in the community and we are grateful to have dedicated partners in the Catawba County Detention Center and Catawba County Social Services who have been instrumental in this program’s success,” said Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken.

Winning projects were selected through a competitive, peer-reviewed process. The project was also one of two presentations given by Catawba County Public Health staff and partners at NACCHO’s annual conference.