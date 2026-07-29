OnPage Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for ITSM, 2026

OnPage was recognized as a Representative Vendor in Automated Incident Response in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for ITSM 2026

OnPage views its AIR category inclusion as reflecting the growing need to connect ITSM, alert orchestration and on-call response to improve service continuity

OnPage helps teams eliminate missed alerts, reduce response and resolution times, and keep essential digital services available.” — Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a provider of an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, today announced its inclusion in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for ITSM, 2026, published on June 24, 2026.

OnPage was recognized in the Automated Incident Response category. According to Gartner, “automated incident response centralizes the routing of events or incidents through a policy or rule-based engine, on-call scheduler and streamlined collaboration.” These capabilities help IT operations, service management and DevOps teams automate event routing, responder engagement, collaboration, escalation and remediation. Gartner rates the category’s benefit as “High,” its maturity as “Mature mainstream” and its market penetration at more than 50% of the target audience.

“As IT environments become more distributed and service delivery becomes more complex, organizations need more than a ticketing system or a one-time notification. They need a dependable way to turn critical events into coordinated action and engage the right responder without delay,” said Judit Sharon, founder and CEO of OnPage. “We believe OnPage’s inclusion in this Gartner Hype Cycle underscores the value of connecting ITSM and monitoring workflows with automated alert orchestration, fail-safe on-call scheduling, persistent Alert-Until-Read notifications and escalation policies. OnPage helps teams eliminate missed alerts, reduce response and resolution times, and keep essential digital services available.”

The Gartner report notes that “manual processes for incident resolution are a challenge, especially when multiple experts are involved, time is of the essence and the organization wants to improve efficiency.” For DevOps teams, juggling contact lists and lack of seamless collaboration inhibit speedy delivery and stability of application features. Automated incident response (AIR) solutions solve this by proactively automating tasks handled manually, streamlining handoffs between support personnel, and reducing cognitive load during high-severity incidents.

OnPage’s incident alert management and on-call management platform extends ITSM, monitoring, observability, RMM and ChatOps systems with mobile incident notification systems that deliver persistent, real-time alerts. When an actionable event or high-priority ticket is created, OnPage automatically routes it to the appropriate on-call engineer according to schedules, services, routing rules and escalation policies. Bi-directional integrations help teams synchronize acknowledgments, notes, ticket updates and incident status across their existing tools, creating a more connected detection-to-resolution workflow.

OnPage combines precision-based alert assignment, Alert-Until-Read notifications, fail-safe on-call scheduling, automated escalation, secure team collaboration and real-time audit trails. High-priority alerts can bypass device silent mode and Do Not Disturb settings, helping urgent incidents rise above notification noise. By automating responder engagement and providing visibility from alert delivery through acknowledgment and escalation, OnPage helps organizations reduce alert fatigue, shorten mean time to acknowledge and resolve, meet service-level commitments and strengthen operational resilience.

To learn more about OnPage’s automated incident response, incident alert management and on-call management platform, visit https://www.onpage.com/it-incident-response/.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for ITSM, 2026, Chris Laske, Siddharth Shetty, Chris Matchett, 24 June 2026.

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About OnPage

OnPage Corporation empowers healthcare organizations and IT teams to significantly improve their event detection and response with an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform. By unifying automation, secure messaging, collaboration and real-time analytical insights, OnPage’s purpose-built platform supports complex workflows with unmatched precision and ensures that urgent alerts are never missed. For healthcare organizations, OnPage offers an all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform designed to accelerate response times, improve coordination, enhance patient outcomes and reduce risks. For IT teams, OnPage provides an automated incident alert management and on-call scheduling platform, streamlining incident response by delivering persistent, real-time alerts to the right on-call engineers, reducing mean time to resolution and boosting operational efficiency.

OnPage's solutions are widely adopted across various industries, including healthcare, IT and managed services, manufacturing and field services. Founded in 2011, OnPage is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and actively champions women-owned businesses to drive impactful change. For more information, visit https://www.onpage.com.

OnPage's Incident Alerting and On-Call Management Platform for ITOps, SRE, IT Service Management, DevOps and other Digital Ops teams

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