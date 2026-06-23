OnPage Unveils Next-Generation Enterprise Management Console for its Critical Communications and Collaboration Platform

Updated OnPage Enterprise Management Console

Updated platform delivers greater visibility, self-service control and faster response for team collaboration, on-call and critical response teams globally

This is more than a UI update...we made the platform easier to use under pressure while giving organizations greater visibility and control over their communication workflows.” — Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a provider of an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, today announced a major update to its Enterprise Web Management Console. The redesigned platform introduces expanded capabilities to help organizations manage time-sensitive communication workflows with greater speed, visibility and control.

The updated platform enhances core functionality across on-call scheduling, incident alerting, secure messaging and call routing. Built on a modern, scalable architecture, the console enables organizations to respond more effectively to critical events while simplifying administrative workflows. Unlike traditional alerting and incident management tools that operate in silos, OnPage unifies alerting, secure messaging and call routing into a single, integrated platform, reducing response friction and helping ensure critical alerts reach the right person at the right time.

As organizations manage increasingly complex systems and higher volumes of alerts, many teams are struggling with alert fatigue and slower response times. At the same time, distributed and global teams are making real-time coordination more difficult. These challenges, combined with growing compliance and regulatory requirements, are driving demand for greater visibility, auditability and more flexible, self-service tools that reduce reliance on vendor support.

The updated console is designed for critical response teams across industries such as IT, healthcare and the public sector, where delayed or missed alerts can have significant operational and business consequences.

“This is more than a UI update. It’s a fundamental improvement in how teams manage and respond to critical events,” said Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage. “We made the platform easier to use under pressure while giving organizations greater visibility and control over their communication workflows.”

The release also lays the groundwork for more intelligent, adaptive workflows, including future AI-driven capabilities that help organizations prioritize, route and respond to critical events more effectively.

Key enhancements include:

***Improved usability for faster decision-making***

A streamlined interface and intuitive navigation help teams quickly access critical information during time-sensitive situations.

***Greater visibility into communication activity***

A centralized dashboard provides real-time insight into alerts, message delivery and response patterns, enabling teams to monitor performance, reduce alert fatigue and support compliance, auditability and continuous improvement.

***Self-service configuration for greater control***

A new Lines Management module allows administrators to configure call routing workflows, voice settings, language options and call processing rules directly within the platform, eliminating reliance on vendor support and enabling faster, more accurate operational adjustments.

***More flexible on-call scheduling for distributed teams***

Enhanced scheduling tools include drag-and-drop functionality, easy duplication of schedules and clear visibility into time zone-aware coverage, helping organizations coordinate across regions and teams.

***Balanced alert distribution with Round Robin***

New Round Robin functionality enables organizations to distribute critical messages across responders in a defined sequence, helping reduce workload concentration, support fairer on-call coverage and improve response consistency across teams.

***More transparent and efficient messaging workflows***

Improved dispatcher capabilities offer clearer message status indicators, advanced filtering and full visibility into delivery, acknowledgment and escalation activity, enabling faster prioritization during incidents and improved operational accountability.

***Built for global teams with multi-language support***

Aligned with OnPage’s mobile-first platform, the updated platform supports distributed teams with multi-language capabilities and improved accessibility, ensuring consistent communication across regions and languages.

***Faster onboarding and adoption***

An integrated product tour and guided experience help new users get up to speed quickly, reducing time to value.

Importantly, the update preserves all existing data and workflows, allowing current OnPage users to transition at their own pace while maintaining access to legacy views during the migration period.

To learn more about OnPage’s new Enterprise Web Management Console, visit https://www.onpage.com/from-alerting-tool-to-critical-communication-platform/



About OnPage

OnPage Corporation empowers healthcare organizations and IT teams to significantly improve their event detection and response with an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform. By unifying automation, secure messaging, collaboration and real-time analytical insights, OnPage’s purpose-built platform supports complex workflows with unmatched precision and ensures that urgent alerts are never missed. For healthcare organizations, OnPage offers an all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform designed to accelerate response times, improve coordination, enhance patient outcomes and reduce risks. For IT teams, OnPage provides an automated incident alert management and on-call scheduling platform, streamlining incident response by delivering persistent, real-time alerts to the right on-call engineers, reducing mean time to resolution and boosting operational efficiency. OnPage's solutions are widely adopted across various industries, including healthcare, IT and managed services, manufacturing and field services. Founded in 2011, OnPage is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and actively champions women-owned businesses to drive impactful change. For more information, visit https://www.onpage.com.

What’s New in the Updated OnPage Enterprise Management Console

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