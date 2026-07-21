OnPage Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Site Reliability Engineering, 2026

OnPage was recognized as a Representative Vendor in Automated Incident Response in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Site Reliability Engineering, 2026.

OnPage views its inclusion in the AIR category as reflecting the growing need for reliable alert orchestration, on-call management and rapid incident resolution

As cloud and AI-native environments increase operational complexity, SRE teams need a dependable way to turn critical signals into coordinated action with the urgency each incident demands.” — Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a provider of an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, today announced its inclusion in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Site Reliability Engineering, 2026, published on May 26, 2026.

OnPage was recognized in the Automated Incident Response (AIR) category. According to Gartner, “automated incident response centralizes the routing of events or incidents through a policy- or rule-based engine, an on-call scheduler and streamlined collaboration.” For SRE and DevOps teams, these capabilities help orchestrate responses to high-severity incidents, reduce incident duration and support the stability and continuity of production services. Gartner rates the category’s benefit as “High,” its maturity as “Mature mainstream” and its market penetration at more than 50% of the target audience.

“As cloud and AI-native environments increase operational complexity, SRE teams need a dependable way to turn critical signals into coordinated action with the urgency each incident demands. They cannot afford to lose high-severity incidents in notification noise or rely on manual phone trees and spreadsheets when service availability is at risk,” said Judit Sharon, founder and CEO of OnPage. “We believe OnPage’s inclusion in this Gartner Hype Cycle underscores the importance of combining automated alert orchestration, fail-safe on-call scheduling, persistent Alert-Until-Read notifications and escalation workflows to engage the right responder quickly. Our goal is simple: eliminate missed alerts, reduce incident response and resolution times, and help DevOps, ITOps and SRE teams maintain resilient, always-on services.”

The Gartner report notes that “manual processes for incident resolution are a challenge, especially when multiple experts need to be involved, time is of the essence and the organization wants to improve efficiency.” It identifies benefits including reduced customer impact, greater service continuity, improved operational efficiency, stronger collaboration across I&O and DevOps teams, fewer fatigue-driven mistakes and faster dissemination of near-real-time information during incidents.

OnPage’s incident alert management and on-call management platform helps IT operations, DevOps, site reliability engineering, security and managed services teams automate incident workflows from detection through acknowledgment and escalation. The platform integrates with monitoring, observability, ITSM and ChatOps tools to turn actionable events into persistent mobile alerts that reach the right on-call engineer based on schedules, routing rules and escalation policies. High-priority alerts can override device silent mode and Do Not Disturb settings, helping ensure urgent incidents are seen even outside of normal working hours.

OnPage combines Alert-Until-Read notifications, fail-safe on-call scheduling, multi-step escalation, secure team collaboration and real-time incident visibility and acknowledgement tracking. By replacing manual alerting with automated, precision-based delivery, the platform helps organizations reduce alert fatigue, shorten mean time to acknowledge and resolve, strengthen service availability and continuously improve operational resilience.

To learn more about OnPage’s automated incident response, incident alert management and on-call management platform, visit https://www.onpage.com/it-incident-response/.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Site Reliability Engineering, 2026, Hassan Ennaciri, Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, Paul Wang, 26 May 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About OnPage

OnPage Corporation empowers healthcare organizations and IT teams to significantly improve their event detection and response with an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform. By unifying automation, secure messaging, collaboration and real-time analytical insights, OnPage’s purpose-built platform supports complex workflows with unmatched precision and ensures that urgent alerts are never missed. For healthcare organizations, OnPage offers an all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform designed to accelerate response times, improve coordination, enhance patient outcomes and reduce risks. For IT teams, OnPage provides an automated incident alert management and on-call scheduling platform, streamlining incident response by delivering persistent, real-time alerts to the right on-call engineers, reducing mean time to resolution and boosting operational efficiency.

OnPage's solutions are widely adopted across various industries, including healthcare, IT and managed services, manufacturing and field services. Founded in 2011, OnPage is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and actively champions women-owned businesses to drive impactful change. For more information, visit https://www.onpage.com.

OnPage's Incident Alerting and On-Call Management Platform for ITOps, SRE, DevOps and other Digital Ops teams

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.