Christopher ‘Jay’ Jordan, retired correctional officer

Christopher ‘Jay’ Jordan, a retired correctional officer from San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, passed away July 24, 2026.

Jordan started his career at the Correctional Training Facility (CTF) at Soledad in December 1995. He later transferred to San Quentin Rehabilitation Center in June 1999 where he remained until retiring in January 2016.

“Please find comfort in knowing that he passed peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time,” according to the institution.

Details regarding services are not yet available.

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