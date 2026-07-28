Wardens meet in Galt, bid farewell to Associate Director Phillips

Wardens from across California gathered for a meeting in Galt where they also bid farewell to Associate Director Bryan Phillips who is retiring.

The Division of Adult Institutions (DAI) recently hosted its Quarterly Wardens Meeting at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center in Galt. Held July 14-16, wardens gathered from throughout the state. During these meetings, they share critical policy updates, address operational requirements and collaborate with key stakeholders.

Uniting leadership from every CDCR institution reinforces consistency and strengthens peer networks. Meanwhile, the meeting also reinforces a strong foundation for effective daily procedures.

The meeting also served as a significant milestone for Region III Associate Director Bryan Phillips, marking his final Wardens Meeting before retiring after 30 years of dedicated service.

Beginning his career as a correctional officer in 1996, Phillips progressed through the ranks. He later served as warden at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran, and ultimately as the associate director for Region III.

“Through his inspirational leadership, genuine care for others, unforgettable laugh, perfectly timed words of humor, and daily quotes of encouragement and self-reflection, Phillips exemplifies the very best of public service. His ability to inspire, uplift, and connect with those around him made a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know and work alongside him. His legacy of integrity, compassion, mentorship and service will continue to be reflected in the countless lives,” DAI wrote.

DAI also shared one final quote in his honor from Nelson Mandela.

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived (but rather the) difference we have made to the lives of others.”

Submitted by Capt. C. Deal

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