Jose Rocha, retired correctional officer

Jose Rocha, a retired correctional officer from California State Prison, Sacramento, passed away July 16, 2026.

Rocha began his career with the department in July 1986. He later reported to Folsom State Prison in August 1988.

He then transferred to California State Prison, Sacramento, in October 1994, where he remained until retiring in December 2013.

“Officer Rocha proudly dedicated 25 years of service to the department. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him,” according to the institution.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Aug. 3, at National Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 711 T St., Sacramento. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at St Mary’s Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento.

Follow CDCR on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

Read more tributes to staff and retirees who have passed away.