Nine earn CCM Pre‑Apprenticeship certificates at HDSP

Nine incarcerated students earned Correctional Construction Mentorship (CCM) Pre-Apprentice Program certificates July 21 at High Desert State Prison (HDSP) in Susanville.

The CCM Pre-Apprentice Program includes formalized classroom education as well as practical application while working on construction projects.

Since 2002, more than 1,000 CCM certificates have been earned by incarcerated participants, acknowledging skills gained in the program.

Each participant must attend eight hours of classroom training and 32 hours of field training per week, totaling 120 hours of classroom training to receive a certificate of completion.

Acting Warden Thornton praised the graduates, acknowledging their accomplishments. Thornton encouraged each of them to continue their journey.

Several graduates said this certificate will give them the opportunity to be successful when they reenter their communities after incarceration.

Submitted by Lt. J. Micone

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