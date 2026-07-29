Rising Insurance Costs and Workforce Pressure Drive RotoMARKETPLACE Expansion

RotoMARKETPLACE LLC is a membership-based group purchasing organization that combines members’ buying power to secure competitive pricing and stronger options for insurance, employee benefits, bulk supplies, transportation, technology, and operational services.

Labor-intensive businesses gain access to group purchasing for insurance, employee benefits, supplies, operational services, and AI-based solutions.

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RotoMARKETPLACE, the group purchasing platform that helps manufacturers and labor-intensive businesses reduce costs and strengthen their buying position, today announced an expansion that gives more companies access to better pricing and more competitive options for insurance, employee benefits, supplies, transportation, technology, and operational services.

RotoMARKETPLACE is expanding in response to growing demand from companies seeking to control rising costs, improve employee benefits, and purchase essential bulk products and services on more favorable terms.

“Manufacturers and labor-intensive businesses face a shrinking workforce and greater competition for employees. Growing interest from other industries led us to expand membership to more organizations,” said Brian Kuzera, CEO of RotoMARKETPLACE. “Group purchasing has never been more important. We connect companies with trusted providers that can help lower costs, strengthen employee benefits, and address critical operational needs.”

Group Purchasing Addresses Rising Costs and Labor Pressure

Rising insurance, labor, and operating costs are increasing pressure on manufacturers and other businesses that depend on large, distributed, or difficult-to-replace workforces. These companies must control costs while offering competitive benefits that help them attract and retain skilled employees.

Workers increasingly expect competitive health insurance, retirement benefits, and other programs that support their families and financial security. Many employers, however, lack the purchasing volume or market leverage to secure favorable pricing and competitive benefit options on their own.

Group purchasing helps companies combine their buying power to negotiate better rates and stronger options for insurance, employee benefits, bulk supplies, transportation, technology, and operational services.

Interest in AI-based systems is also growing across sales, finance, manufacturing, and shipping. These systems can improve decision-making, automate routine work, increase productivity, and connect information across the business. Yet many companies lack the time, expertise, or resources to identify qualified providers and implement the right solutions.

“Manufacturers and labor-intensive businesses want better ways to manage costs, compete for skilled workers, and modernize their operations,” added Kuzera. “Many companies recognize the potential of AI but need help identifying practical applications and implementing the right solutions. RotoMARKETPLACE currently helps members access AI-based RotoEdge Pro through group purchasing and is evaluating, vetting, and contracting with AI-based service and application providers for employee benefits administration, finance, transportation, and other business operations.”

About RotoMARKETPLACE

RotoMARKETPLACE LLC is a membership-based group purchasing organization that combines members’ buying power to secure competitive pricing and stronger options for insurance, employee benefits, bulk supplies, transportation, technology, and operational services. Members gain access to contracts and programs from vetted suppliers and service providers.

Membership is open to manufacturers, labor-intensive businesses, and participating suppliers across North America. Contact RotoMARKETPLACE at https://roto-marketplace.com/contact-us/, email info@roto-marketplace.com, or call +1 503-489-9729. RotoMARKETPLACE is based in Vancouver, Washington.

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