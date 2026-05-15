Flextank SpringFORWARD Cidery-Winery Discount Program Supports Craft Beverage Operations, Eliminates Tariffs

Flextanks deliver improved beverage making efficiency, cost savings, sustainability and margins. Flextank Vessels are available in a wide range of sizes and styles including the Apollo Vortex, Eco, Dexter and Stackable Vessels, and Mega Flextank Fermentor Bins. Flextanks help wineries increase capacity, and reduce costs. Flextanks deliver controllable, stackable, sustainable production via adjustable oxygen-permeable surface area-to-volume ratio and related wall thickness and configuration.

50% Off Domestic Shipping, 20% Off Flextanks Helps Cideries and Wineries Modernize, Scale Production, Increase Revenue, and Improve Margins.

This new Flextank SpringFORWARD Program helps craft beverage operations reduce costs, modernize and gear up production, create faster batch turnaround, and improve margins.” — Jonathan Smalley, Flextank CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flextank, the leader in advanced Oxygen-permeable vessels for wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage, today announced the company will provide 50-percent off all domestic USA shipping, 20-percent off all one-time orders of selected large Apollo, Stacker, Dexter, and Eco Flextank vessels, and 90-Day No Payment / No Interest Financing for a limited time through June 30, 2026.

The Flextank SpringFORWARD Program is designed to support smaller-mid-sized cideries and wineries that are working to compete better, develop more creative beverages that meet shifting consumer demand, and increase production and revenue in today’s evolving beverage market.

During the Flextank SpringFORWARD Program, the company will provide half-off domestic shipping, and a 20-percent discount for all one-time orders of new vessels over $5,000 within the Domestic USA. The SpringFORWARD Program also provides easy 90-Day No Payment / No Interest Financing to eligible Wineries and Cideries on all orders over $2,500 through June 30, 2026.

“Wineries and cideries are stretched thin by competition, changing market conditions, labor availability, and rising tariffs on fermentation, production and storage vessels. This new Flextank SpringFORWARD Program helps craft beverage operations reduce costs and gear up production, create faster batch turnaround, and improve margins,” said Jonathan Smalley, Flextank CEO. “Our award-winning Flextanks give growing wineries and cideries a modern way to reduce barrel costs, expand beverage lines, and drive new revenue.”

Flextanks Also Help Reduce Water Use 30-70 Percent

Flextanks are becoming the go-to alternative vessels for cideries and wineries that are also looking to reduce water usage. Flextanks drastically reduce water use via:

• Reduced chemical and rinse water use: little to no chemical cleaning is required.

• Faster turnaround: Vessels can be turned over faster, meaning fewer re-cleaning cycles.

• Reduced prolonged cleaning operations: eliminates deep groove scrubbing and rinsing.

• Simplified processes for smaller operations: reduced, unnecessary over-cleaning and water waste.

Flextanks Increase Craft Beverage Efficiency, Production and Revenue

Flextanks are specifically engineered to provide higher production capability in less space, with efficient, controllable, sustainable production. This production efficiency helps craft beverage makers reduce bottle costs, boost the capacity of their barrel rooms, turnaround batches faster, and increase revenue.

The revolutionary Flextank Apollo Vortex vessels also help wineries and cideries reduce fermentation time. and increase beverage production turnaround. The Flextank Vortex (egg-shaped) Apollo vessels use the naturally occurring CO2 and heat evolution to simulate upward movement. This creates a vortex of healthy, performing yeast – and produces producing complex craft beverages more quickly and efficiently.

“Flextank is dedicated to closely support cidery and winery modern operation, sustainability and growth in today’s market. We developed the Flextank SpringFORWARD Program and provided these one-time discounts to help operators increase capacity, and become more efficient, productive and revenue generating now,” added Mr. Smalley. “Our Flextank vessels are produced in the USA and shipped directly from the factory to beverage makers all over the country. This eliminates tariffs and gives cideries and wineries the best modern production vessels available on the market at the best price.”

Flextank 50 Percent Off Shipping Program 20 Percent Off Large Vessels

The Flextank SpringFORWARD Program is available now, and includes all Flextank Stacker 120, 240 and 300-gallon vessels, the Apollo 230-gallon “egg” vessels, Dexter 80, 120, 200, 300, and 500-gallon vessels, and the Eco 70, 200, and 300-gallon vessels.

Flextank will pay up to 50 percent of total domestic shipping costs in the Continental United States and 20 percent off the list price for one-time orders of these new vessels on orders over $5,000, through June 30, 2026. Flextank will also provide easy 90-Day No Payment / No Interest Financing to eligible Wineries and Cideries on all orders over $2,500. For more information, contact: flexsales@flextank.com or call +1-360-450-2694.

About Flextank

Flextank advanced Oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks and hoppers are the leading wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage solutions available worldwide. Flextanks deliver efficient, sustainable production. Flextanks are: cost effective, controllable (breathe like a barrel), award-winning, and proven (for more than 25 years). Over 5,000 craft beverage operations around the world trust Flextank to deliver modern craft beverage production. Flextanks are made in the USA and have a lifetime guarantee. To learn more about Flextank and its products, visit: www.flextank.com. Phone +1-360-450-2694.

Revealed: Flextanks Are The Industry's Best-Kept Secret for Making Better Cider and Wine

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