U.S. Products Independence Cleaning Event: All Qualifying Systems Include a Cobra Mini 750C Spotter

The U.S. Products dual vacuum extractors and wands increase cleaning ability and reduce drying time 20 percent greater than any products on the market. The Cobra Mini 750 is designed for fast cleaning of small areas, upholstery and spots – with a powerful two-stage vacuum motor, convenient caddy for storing tools and cleaning solutions, and 10-year warranty. U.S. Products Cobra Mini 750 Spotter System is lightweight, portable and powerful. The Mini 750 delivers fast cleaning and water recovery via its powerful two-stage vacuum motor.

Package gives professional cleaners the freedom to quickly and efficiently tackle summer's toughest traffic, spots and spills.

Summer cleaning demands speed and flexibility. Customers told us they need powerful equipment for large-areas and a portable spotter for quick response. The Independence Cleaning Event delivers both.” — Jonathan Smalley, U.S. Products CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Products, a leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning extractors, today announced its Independence Cleaning Event. Customers who purchase qualifying U.S. Products hard surface cleaning, flood pumper, and carpet extractor equipment at retail price now through July 31, 2026, will receive a complimentary Cobra Mini 750C Spotter.

The U.S. Products Independence Cleaning Event gives professional cleaners a complete floor care solution. Cleaning operations get extraction power for large-area cleaning and deep soil removal, along with a portable spotter for spills, spots and quick cleanup jobs.

Summer-Ready Cleaning Power

Summer foot traffic creates additional cleaning demands in entryways, hallways, meeting spaces and other high-traffic areas. Cleaning crews must remove dirt, handle spills and return areas to service quickly. Large floor cleaning systems are designed to remove heavy soil across broad floor areas. Portable spotters provide quick response for spills and heavily trafficked locations. Together, they give crews the flexibility to tackle summer's toughest cleaning challenges.

“Summer cleaning demands speed, productivity and flexibility,” said Jon Smalley, CEO of U.S. Products. “Customers told us they need powerful equipment for large-area cleaning and a portable spotter for quick response to spills and spots. The Independence Cleaning Event delivers both. The Cobra Mini 750C helps crews complete jobs faster, increase productivity and maximize revenue.”

Cobra Mini 750C Spotter

The Cobra Series of powerful, mobile, compact spotters are a favorite of professional cleaners for upholstery, and small spots on carpets. They’re easy to lift and maneuver, and give operators fast, efficient professional-grade cleaning capabilities.

The Cobra Mini 750C Spotter is built with a powerful two-stage vacuum motor and convenient caddy for storing tools and cleaning solutions. The Cobra Mini 750 vacuum has 85-inches of lift to quickly recover water. This reduces spot cleaning drying time and allows operators to deep clean even the most stubborn carpet stains and dirt and clean and finish more areas per day. The Cobra Mini 750 also includes a large six-gallon capacity that gives floor cleaners the ability to have continuous operation and clean more area or spots in less time.

About the U.S. Products Independence Cleaning Event

The U.S. Products Independence Cleaning Event is available now through July 31, 2026, to customers in Continental North America who purchase qualifying U.S. Products systems at retail price. Customers will receive a complimentary Cobra Mini 750C Spotter with each qualifying systems purchase. For more information about qualifying products, visit https://usproducts.com/independence-cleaning-event-free-cobra-mini/ or contact U.S. Products at uspsales@usproducts.com.



Independence Cleaning Event Terms and Conditions

• Offer excludes U.S. Products Dirt Slayer, Pro Start, Cobra Mini Spotter, and Neptune Contractor's Special.

• Cannot be combined with other offers or promotions.

• Cobra Mini 750C wand and hose sold separately.

• Standard freight and shipping charges apply.

• Offer available only in Continental North America.

• Void where prohibited.

• Use Offer Code: JSP1776.

About U.S. Products

U.S. Products systems are used by thousands of commercial cleaning departments to increase compliance, cleanliness and faster operation in facilities including: hospitality, medical, education, multi-dwelling, restaurants, office buildings, care facilities, government and food production.

Jan-San rental operations, dealers, and 3rd party commercial cleaning supplies companies rely on U.S. Products Extractors. The superior U.S. Products dual vacuum extractors and wands improve a facility’s sanitation, prolong carpet life, and reduce job time.

U.S. Products equipment is designed and built in the USA. The company built its reliable, powerful systems over 30 years of technology development and customer service. U.S. Products backs its market-leading solutions with a 10-year limited housing warranty. For more information or to find a local U.S. Products Dealer, contact the company at: https://usproducts.com/, or Phone: +1-360-450-2694

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Cobra Mini 750 Spotter: Compact Power for Fast Spot Cleaning

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